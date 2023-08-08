scorecardresearch
Adam Devine says Marvel has 'ruined' genre of Hollywood comedy movies

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, Aug 8 (IANS) Actor Adam Devine has shared his theory that Marvel movies and other superhero films killed the traditional Hollywood comedy.

The ‘Workaholics’ and ‘Pitch Perfect’ actor recently appeared on Theo Von’s ‘This Past Weekend’ podcast during his press tour for Netflix’s ‘The Out-Laws’ and shared his theory, reports Variety.

The actor noted that because Marvel movies rely so much on humour they ended up becoming Hollywood’s new de facto comedy films.

“You watch comedies nowadays and you’re like, this is not a f****** comedy,” Devine said.

“Where are the jokes? Where are the bits? There are still good (comedy) shows, but movie comedy, it’s hard. My theory: I think Marvel ruined it. I feel like superhero movies ruined comedies because you go to the theatre and you expect to watch something that cost $200 million to make, and comedy movies aren’t that.”

He further mentioned, quoted by Variety, “So you’re like, ‘Why would I spend the same amount of money to go watch a little comedy in the theatre if I can spend that and watch something that is worth $200 million?’ And they still make those movies kind of funny, like, ‘Oh my god, is that raccoon talking? This is hilarious!’ Which it is, but it’s not a real comedy.”

“Every studio used to put out several comedies a year,” Devine noted. “And there were like 45 comedies in the theatre per year. So every week or so, there’s a new comedy in the theatres. Now, last year, there were like 6 or 7. It’s crazy.”

‘The Out-Laws’, produced by Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison company, is more akin to the Hollywood comedies that used to exist, Devine argued. The movie puts an action spin on ‘Meet the Parents’ and includes Pierce Brosnan, Nina Dobrev and Ellen Barkin.

Devine plays a straight-laced bank manager about to marry the love of his life, but their relationship is complicated by a bank robbery at his work that may have ties to his fiance’s parents. The film is now streaming on Netflix.

–IANS

