Adele flashes wedding ring at basketball game with husband Rich Paul

Adele has shown off her lavish new wedding ring after sitting down to enjoy a game of basketball with her new husband Rich Paul.

Adele flashes wedding ring at basketball game with husband Rich Paul
Singer-songwriter Adele has shown off her lavish new wedding ring after sitting down to enjoy a game of basketball with her new husband Rich Paul.

The pair stepped out to watch the Los Angeles Lakers play the Dallas Mavericks in Los Angeles looking blissfully happy as they took in the action, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Adele, 35, recently stunned her fans after she appeared to confirm that she has tied the knot with sports agent Rich, 41, during a chat with her friend Alan Carr at his comedy show.

As per Mirror.co.uk, the singer has already referred to Rich as her “husband” several times including during her Las Vegas residency while speaking to fans from the stage. The couple got engaged earlier this year after two years of dating.

As they sat courtside at the sports event Adele appeared to be enjoying herself immensely smiling from ear to ear and laughing with Rich. She repeatedly flashed her ring from underneath the cuff of her cream sweater which she had teamed with khaki cargo pants.

She wore her hair in a slicked back updo and added a full face of glamorous makeup as she enjoyed the outing with her husband. The couple are thought to have tied the knot recently but it is not apparent exactly when their nuptials took place.

