Adele gets angry at security for bothering fan at her show

Singer Adele is the latest artiste to defend fans from security guards during a performance. In a fan-captured video that made its way online, the singer looked furious while confronting a security member in the crowd, reports aceshowbiz.com.

After taking her microphone from its stand, the 35-year-old walked toward the edge of the stage and asked: “What is going on with that young fan there, that’s been bothered so much since I came on, for standing up?”

She then stressed: “What’s going on with him?”

“Yes, you with your hand up. Yes, you, put your hand up,” Adele said to the unidentified person.

“Yes, you, with the stick in your hand. Yes, him. What are you doing? Why are you out bothering him?”

Adele then told the individual: “Can you leave him alone, please?”

The ‘Hello’ songstress went on to assure the concertgoer: “They won’t bother you again now, darling. You enjoy the show. Leave him alone.”

“Sorry, guys, he’s been bothered the whole show by security and other people sitting behind him. He’s here to have fun. All of you are here to have fun,” she explained. The crowd has since erupted in cheers.

Adele was not the only singer who berated security for being harsh to fans.

Back in May, Taylor Swift was filmed yelling at an “aggressive” security guard who reportedly “pushed off of the barricade” at her Philadelphia show.

A video from the incident saw the ‘Red’ artist performing her hit ‘Bad Blood’. However, she began speaking to someone in the crowd by saying, “She’s fine… She wasn’t doing anything. Hey, stop! Stop.”

The said fan, whose name is Kelly Inglis Kelly, later revealed that the singer gave her free tickets following the ordeal. Of her unpleasant experience at the concert, she shared: “I was just dancing, and this security guard was just crazy, yelling at us… He didn’t want us to take photos in front of the stage. He was being very strict.”