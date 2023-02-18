scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Adrien Brody plays 'relatable' masculinity cult leader in 'Manodrome'

Actor Adrien Brody is not interested in culture wars. "It's fascinating", he admits, "But it's really tragic." "We see how fractured our world is.

By News Bureau

‘The Pianist’ actor Adrien Brody is not interested in culture wars. “It’s fascinating”, he admits, “But it’s really tragic”, reports ‘Variety’. “We see how fractured our world is. Look around — it’s not hard to see,” said the Oscar-winning actor from his home in New York.

Brody had to dive into these dark corners when preparing for ‘Manodrome’, in which he plays a masculinity cult leader, and was quick to dive right out.

“I tried to put this stuff down,” he admitted.

As per ‘Variety’, his character ‘Dad Dan’ isn’t the super-serious, nefarious figurehead one summons when envisioning a libertarian masculinity cult. Rather, he is a friendly, hoodie-wearing man of leisure who opens his house to all who need sanctuary. Sanctuary, that is, from the evil, entrapping ways of women and modern society.

“It was important for me to not be a superficially manipulative villain,” the 49-year-old star tells Variety of the part.

“I feel like there’s a lot of complexity here. There’s a sense of fatherhood.”

‘Manodrome’, which premieres in competition in Berlin on Saturday, follows Ralphie, a gym-obsessed Uber driver who has recently lost his job and is expecting his first baby with girlfriend Sal (Odessa Young).

When a friend offers him a lifeline in the form of a group of men who like to help out down-on-their-luck guys, Ralphie takes it. But he soon discovers that his new friends have some pretty specific proclivities and have all but banished women from their lives.

“I wanted (Dan) to be, on the surface, a very relatable kind of guy,” explained Brody.

“I think there are a lot of ways in which he feels he’s doing a very positive thing. There’s an underlying sinister quality about his own fascination with Ralphie and watching the simultaneous demise and (Ralphie’s) own identification with his power within, which is something (Dan is) cultivating in all of these men,” the actor added.

Previous article
'The Romantics' director feels Aditya Chopra's first on-camera appearance led to viewers' unprecedented response
Next article
Tollywood actor Taraka Ratna loses battle for life after 23 days
This May Also Interest You
News

Tollywood actor Taraka Ratna loses battle for life after 23 days

News

'The Romantics' director feels Aditya Chopra's first on-camera appearance led to viewers' unprecedented response

News

Sean Penn happy to be 'propagandist' for Ukrainian war efforts

News

Williams sisters, Will Smith-Jada's studio board women's football docu

News

'Indian Idol 13' contestant impresses Ramdev with her 'Om Namah Shivay'

News

Rajamouli not sure if he would helm film on RSS scripted by his dad

News

Vikas Khanna, Paul Rudd discuss vada-paav, 'RRR', diet

News

Ranveer Singh steps on court for NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 2023, gets clicked with Ben Affleck

News

Tanisha Mehta on recreating iconic scene from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' for her show

News

Jannat Zubair says her latest track 'Babu Shona Mona' is 'new age music for GenZ'

Technology

OpenAI now a maximum-profit company controlled by Microsoft: Musk

Health & Lifestyle

Scientists discover new antioxidants in chicken, pork

Health & Lifestyle

Canada approves Moderna's Omicron-targeting bivalent for kids, teens

Health & Lifestyle

Over 33 mn kids vaccinated against wild poliovirus in southern Africa: WHO

Health & Lifestyle

Yadgir water contamination case: K'taka Lokayukta take suo motu cognisance

Health & Lifestyle

Increasing physical activity could save lives, billions of euros: Report

Health & Lifestyle

'Sanjeevani' drones to transport bio-medical supplies

Health & Lifestyle

MP doctors end protest over 'Seat leaving bond', other issues after CM's assurance

Health & Lifestyle

Three-day Garden Tourism Festival begins at Garden of Five Senses

Health & Lifestyle

Oommen Chandy's throat cancer treatment progressing well

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US