scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Aerosmith postpones remaining shows following Steven Tyler's vocal cord damage

Legendary hard rock band Aerosmith which recently hit the road with their Farewell Tour, left their fans disappointed as the group's lead singer Steven Tyler

By Agency News Desk
Aerosmith postpones remaining shows following Steven Tyler's vocal cord damage

Legendary hard rock band Aerosmith which recently hit the road with their Farewell Tour, left their fans disappointed as the group’s lead singer Steven Tyler suffered from vocal cord damage, leading to postponement of its remaining September shows.

Taking to their official Instagram, Tyler wrote: “I’m heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next 30 days.”

He continued, “Sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s show that led to subsequent bleeding. We’ll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve.”

The band as such, has postponed their next six concerts, all of which are now rescheduled for January and February, 2024.

They also announced the rescheduled dates: Detroit on January 29; Chicago on February 14; Washington, D.C. on February 17; Toronto on February 21; Raleigh, North Carolina on February 26; and Cleveland on February 29.

All the previously booked tickets will be accepted by the band for the new dates, and those who can’t make it will also get a full refund.

The news comes just three shows into Aerosmith’s ‘Peace Out: The Farewell Tour’, which began on September 2, at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

The hard rockers from Boston played a hit-filled setlist that included some of their biggest classics, such as: ‘Love in an Elevator’, ‘Janie’s Got a Gun’, ‘I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing’, ‘Sweet Emotion’, and ‘Walk This Way’. They also paid tribute to Fleetwood Mac with a cover of ‘Stop Messin’ Around’.

The concert marked the band’s 40th concert in Philadelphia. Original band members Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, and Brad Whitford joined Tyler, and with drummer John Douglas replacing the original drummer Joey Kramer on the tour, according to ‘People’.

5
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Chinese brands hit at Indian TWS earbuds brands' dominance, capture 17% share
Next article
Joe Jonas wells up on stage before singing song he wrote for estranged wife Sophie Turner
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US