Al Pacino, girlfriend Noor Alfallah welcome baby boy, reveal the name of child

Al Pacino has welcomed his fourth child, his first with girlfriend Noor Alfallah.

By Agency News Desk
Al Pacino has welcomed his fourth child, his first with girlfriend Noor Alfallah. The actor, 83, and his girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29, are proud parents to a son named Roman Pacino.

He shares 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with ex Beverly D’Angelo, and daughter Julie Marie, 33, with his ex-girlfriend, acting coach Jan Tarrant, reports People magazine.

Pacino and Alfallah have been linked since April 2022. The pair first sparked romance rumours when they were pictured grabbing dinner together. Sources told Page Six last year that the couple had actually been quietly dating since the pandemic.

According to Deadline, Alfallah, who works as a producer, graduated from the University of Southern California’s Cinematic School of Arts before continuing her studies at the University of California Los Angeles, where she obtained a master’s degree in film and TV producing.

In 2017, Alfallah made headlines when she dated Mick Jagger, when he was 74 and she was 22 at the time.

“Our ages didn’t matter to me,” she told Hello! Magazine after their breakup in March 2018. “The heart doesn’t know what it sees, it only knows what it feels. It was my first serious relationship, but it was a happy time for me.”

As per People, in January 2019, Alfallah sparked romance rumours with Clint Eastwood (who recently turned 93) after they were photographed together in Los Angeles. She shut down those rumours, though: “There is no relationship,” she told The Daily Mail. “We’re family friends, and my family was there and that’s it. … Trust me there’s no relationship.”

