Al Pacino, Noor Alfallah still together despite Alfallah filing for legal custody of son

As Al Pacino’s girlfriend Noor Alfallah had said to been separated, with Alfallah even applying for full custody of her child Roman, the statement however has been rebuked by one of the 83-year old actor’ spokesmen, saying that they are still very much together, contrary to the rumours.

The spokesperson for ‘The Godfather’ actor has insisted that Al Pacino and Noor are still in a relationship and have reached a mutual agreement in regards to their son, Aceshowbiz reported.

The representative told the New York Post newspaper’s Page Six column, “Al and Noor have successfully worked together and have mutually reached agreements regarding their child, Roman. They are still together.”

The claims of their breakup have been called into question, as neither of them have spoken publicly about their romance.

Meanwhile, they’ve been photographed together several times since first sparking romance rumours, including a July 2023 date night in Beverly Hills, California. The two wore matching black outfits as they stepped out for a night on the town.

In the paperwork — which was filed in California and obtained by The Blast -– Noor Alfallah had agreed to give Al Pacino joint legal custody of Roman, which would allow him to help make decisions on matters such as medical treatment, education, and religion.

Also included with the filing was a voluntary declaration of parentage which was signed by both of them six days after the birth of their son.

Roman — who was born on June 6 at Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles — is the actor’s fourth child. The actor is also father to three more children, 22-year-old twins Olivia and Anton Pacino with his former partner Beverly D’Angelo as well as Julie Pacino, 33, from his relationship with Jan Tarrant.

Prior to Roman’s birth, the actor revealed he was looking forward to becoming a dad again and said having another child at this point in his life was “really special.” In a video obtained by the ‘Daily Mail’ newspaper, he said, “It feels like it always will. It’s very special, you know. I’ve got many kids. But this is really special coming at this time.”

The ‘Irishman’ actor previously explained he “gets a lot” out of fatherhood and finds it “upsetting” not being involved in his children’s lives.

He told The New Yorker in 2014, “I’m responsible to them. I’m a part of their life. When I’m not, it’s upsetting to me and to them. So that’s part of the gestalt. And I get a lot from it. It takes you out of yourself.”

However, it has also been said for a while that the couple’s romance was never going to last, given that Al Pacino is over 83 years old while Noor Alfallah is only 29, making their age difference a total of 54, which was too much to handle for anyone.