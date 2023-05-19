scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Alec Baldwin's new film will not have any guns on set

Hollywood star Alec Baldwin's next project will have no guns on set despite the nature of the upcoming feature.

By Agency News Desk
Alec Baldwin's new film will not have any guns on set
Alec Baldwin's new film will not have any guns on set

Hollywood star Alec Baldwin’s next project will have no guns on set despite the nature of the upcoming feature.

The movie, titled ‘Kent State’, will follow the story of the tragic 1970 war protest shootings, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

The project comes after Alec wrapped filming for the Western movie ‘Rust’ just 18 months after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza injured in an on-set shooting near Albuquerque, New Mexico. He hinted at the end of filming by sharing a selfie of his freshly shaved face on Instagram.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, his character in the movie had facial hair which Alec had grown himself for the Western. “God, it felt good to shave off that beard,” he captioned the upload.

Following the devastating incident, the 65-year-old was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, but it was revealed last month that the charges had been dropped. Alex previously pleaded not guilty to the charges and insisted repeatedly that he did not pull the trigger on the prop gun.

Following on from ‘Rust’, ‘Kent State’ is based on the tragic real events that took place after the Ohio National Guard fired into a crowd of student protesters, killing four and injuring seven back in 1970.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Janhvi Kapoor steps into the world of 'The Little Mermaid'
Next article
S.Korea issues highest-level warning against foot-and-mouth disease
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

S.Korea issues highest-level warning against foot-and-mouth disease

News

Janhvi Kapoor steps into the world of 'The Little Mermaid'

Sports

'Don't think I deserve to end like this': Nadal determined to finish his career on own terms

News

Vanessa Hudgens joins cast of Mads Mikkelsen-starrer 'The Black Kaiser'

Sports

IPL 2023: 'It's been a beautiful transition for us coming together for RCB," says Kohli on batting with Du Plessis

News

Sean Penn's 'Black Flies' shocks Cannes with graphic imagery

Technology

Krafton to relaunch BGMI mobile game in India soon after year-long ban

Sports

Zurich, Vancouver Whitecaps win FIFA Youth Cup titles

News

Cannes: 'Indiana Jones 5' gets 5 minute standing ovation as Harrison Ford says emotional goodbye

Technology

We did not concoct a plan to slash 55,000 jobs in last 36 hours: BT CEO

Technology

Meta working on new AI chip, next-gen GPUs for video workloads

Sports

Italian Open: Tsitsipas ousts Coric to set semi-final showdown against Medvedev

Fashion and Lifestyle

Aishwarya Rai gets trolled for silver hood Cannes 2023 outfit

Technology

US-based firm TuSimple to reduce 30% of workforce

Sports

IPL 2023: 'I don't care about what anyone on the outside says', Kohli hits back at critics after his ton

Technology

Google to kill 3rd-party cookies for 1% of Chrome users early next year

Technology

India e-tailing market reached $60 bn in GMV in FY23

Technology

Hyundai, Kia agree to $200 mn settlement over TikTok car theft challenge

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US