scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Ali Fazal calls Vin Diesel the soul of 'Fast' fam, 'kindest man' he knows

Ali Fazal, who made his international debut with the 7th installment of 'Fast and the Furious', heaped praise on his co-actor Vin Diesel as he joined him for the premiere of Fast X' in Rome.

By Agency News Desk
Ali Fazal calls Vin Diesel the soul of 'Fast' fam, 'kindest man' he knows
Ali Fazal with Vin Diesel | Fast X

Actor Ali Fazal, who made his international debut with the seventh installment of the mega-action film ‘Fast and the Furious’, has heaped praise on his co-actor Vin Diesel as he joined him for the premiere of Fast X’ in Rome.

Ali shared a video where he is seen posing and chatting with Diesel. In the backdrop, the iconic Colosseum is seen as the two posed.

“AND THE FAST X PREMIERE WENT DOWN HARD RIGHT HERE AT THE COLOSSEUM .. cuz #Wheninrome you go gladiator style.. #fastx #reunion #furious7 Thank you for all the love Vin @vindiesel. You are the kindest man i know and the soul of the Fast fam. Feel proud to be part of the team. (disclaimer – am not in fast X guys, but there for Love),” Ali wrote as the caption.

On the work front, Ali will soon be flying off to the US, where he will be promoting his next big Hollywood release, ‘Kandahar’ with Gerard Butler.

In addition to his international work, Ali is also busy on the work front in India. He will soon be seen in ‘Khufiya’ with Tabu, ‘Metro In Dino’ with Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sara Ali Khan, and the third season of India’s biggest OTT series, Mirzapur.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Halle Bailey of 'The Little Mermaid' shares Beyonce's advice to deal with racism
Next article
IPL 2023: Play for pride and with freedom in remaining matches, says Warner after Delhi Capitals' elimination
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Don't hurt our feelings MS Dhoni; you should continue playing, says Harbhajan Singh

News

Upasana decided to have child after being 'emotionally prepared to give love'

News

Vidyut Jammwal explains why patriotic films are loved universally

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi doctors remove 6.5 cm tumour from food pipe via endoscopy

News

Ali Merchant has grown 'wiser in love' after two failed marriages

News

Nora Fatehi: The African in me always wants to celebrate Afro music and dance

Health & Lifestyle

EX-IIT Prof operated upon without family consent

Health & Lifestyle

Gender inequality may shrink women's brain: Study

News

Chiranjeevi impressed by young singer's talent on Telugu Indian Idol 2

Technology

Let’s build Twitter 2.0 together, new CEO Linda Yaccarino tells Elon Musk

Sports

IPL 2023: Was great to see Prabhsimran go from 40's, 50's to that magical 100-run mark, says Brett Lee

News

Mother's Day cheer: Aashka Goradia to welcome first baby in November

Feature

Bollywood: The ban culture is good!!??

Sports

IPL 2023: Kohli's passion drives every team that he's part of, says Tom Moody

Fashion and Lifestyle

Papon makes swift recovery from stomach ailment, heads to UK

News

How Raveena Tandon bagged her first role: 'What's written will always happen'

Sports

IPL 2023: Selectors must be closely monitoring Yashasvi; he will soon play for India, says Ravi Shastri

News

Adah Sharma: Watch ‘The Kerala Story’ and then comment

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US