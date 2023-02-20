scorecardresearch
Ali Fazal, Gerard Butler starrer ‘Kandahar’ set for a May 26 release

Ali Fazal’s international project, 'Kandahar', finally gets a release date. The movie also stars Hollywood's Gerard Butler, will hit on May 26, 2023.

By Glamsham Editorial
Ali Fazal’s international project, ‘Kandahar’, finally gets a release date. The movie, which also stars Hollywood sensation Gerard Butler, will hit on May 26, 2023. This will be Ali’s first international release in 2023 after ‘Death on the Nile’ that released last year.

Ali says, “I look forward to it. As I do with all the movies I make. I can promise that the action is never before seen state of the art stuff. Ric Roman is beating his own record. The team has really worked hard. It was a great pleasure for me to work with Gerard and since it is looking at a worldwide release, we are hoping people across the globe enjoy it.”

Tom Harris, played by Gerard Butler, is an undercover CIA operative and is stuck deep in hostile territory in Afghanistan. He fights his way out, alongside his Afghan translator, to an extraction point in Kandahar, all whilst avoiding the elite special forces tasked with hunting them down.

