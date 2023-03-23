scorecardresearch
Amanda Bynes' condition is improving since being put on psychiatric hold

Actress Amanda Bynes has reportedly shown progress in her condition following her latest psychotic episode, has started to make improvements

By News Bureau

Actress Amanda Bynes has reportedly shown progress in her condition following her latest psychotic episode. The actress has started to make improvements after she was brought to a mental hospital on March 19, according to a new report. Despite her improvements, Amanda will likely be committed at least another week at the hospital before she is well enough for discharge.

Additionally, more details about the days leading to Amanda’s psychiatric hold have been disclosed, reports showbiz.com.

According to TMZ, the actress could’ve been living on the streets for several days before her hospitalisation.

Sources close to the 36-year-old star say that they’re still putting the pieces together but at this point, they believe that she had been wandering the streets several days before she was found naked and alone.

The actress’ car was reportedly towed on March 15 in Long Beach, about 40 miles from her home and 25 miles from downtown LA, where she was found on Sunday, March 19.

From Long Beach, the sources speculate that Amanda hitchhiked or took public transport to get around. She was spotted in Hollywood on March 18, appearing out of it but still clothed at the time. At one point, she got a ride to Beverly Hills from a stranger, but then asked to return to Hollywood.

An eyewitness recently recounted seeing Amanda wandering the streets naked.

The source told Entertainment Tonight: “Amanda was wandering alone on Hollywood Blvd. at around 1 a.m. No one really recognised her or noticed her. She was walking tensely and by herself.”

“A woman started walking with her and tried to help her. Amanda asked the woman to hold her. Amanda seemed to be in a loving, wholesome mood [but] seemed as though she was out of it.”

The eyewitness went on to claim that the former child star “did not want” to return home because she had been “kicked out” by her on-and-off boyfriend Paul Michael and had wanted to be dropped off at a friend’s house, but the friend did not answer the door.

The eyewitness added: “She asked to be dropped off at her friend’s place in Beverly Hills. When the woman went to drop her off, Amanda’s friend did not answer.”

“Amanda said she did not want to go home and noted that her boyfriend kicked her out. Amanda then asked to be dropped back off on Hollywood Blvd., and the woman obliged.

Meanwhile, another fan previously shared a video she took with Amanda days before her hospitalisation. In the video, the fan said she met the actress by chance in Hollywood on St. Patrick’s Day, which was on Friday, March 17.

The former Nickelodeon star looked dispirited as she held onto the female fan’s arm during a stroll. The fan also claimed that she gave the actress some money. “She was sweet, gave her some money and talked. Sometimes ppl just (need) sb to talk to,” she wrote of their encounter.

