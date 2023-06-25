scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Amber Heard returns to red carpet one year after Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard arrived in style at the 69th Taormina Film Festival for the premiere of her movie 'In The Fire', marking her first major public appearance

By Agency News Desk

Hollywood actress Amber Heard arrived in style at the 69th Taormina Film Festival for the premiere of her movie ‘In The Fire’, marking her first major public appearance since losing the widely-covered Johnny Depp defamation trial. Heard, 37, was seen smiling at the Taormina Film Festival in Italy on Saturday.

It marked her first red carpet event since she and her ex-husband Johnny Depp’s televised defamation trial came to an end a little more than a year ago.

As per ‘People’, the ‘Aquaman’ actress walked the red carpet in a long black dress that featured a belt across her waist.

She had her hair styled in tight curls that fell around her shoulders and wore a bold red lipstick.

Praising her new film ‘In The Fire’, Heard told ‘People’: “It’s a beautiful movie about the almost supernatural effect and force of love. It is about the boundaries that love can cross and its creation, and really about the overwhelming power that love has.”

She added: “I don’t want to sound cheesy about it, but it’s a movie about love.”

In the supernatural thriller, Heard plays a “pioneering psychiatrist who sets out to treat a desperate child at a time when psychiatry is not yet a respected science”.

“Set in 1899, the film follows a 38-year-old American psychiatrist as she arrives on a rich farm in Colombia after being called to solve the case of a disturbed child following increasingly insistent accusations that the child is the devil,” ‘People’ wrote, citing a press release.

“While the woman tries to psychoanalyze the child, the nefarious events intensify and her ‘cure’ becomes a race to save the little boy from the fury of his fellow citizens, and perhaps, even from himself,” according to the plot.

‘In The Fire’ director Conor Allyn and co-star Eduardo Noriega also attended the premiere at the Taormina Film Festival on Saturday, alongside Heard.

Heard has largely stayed away from the public eye after losing the court battle, and had even moved to Spain with her daughter Oonagh Paige after selling her house in California.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Michael Shannon refused 'Star Wars' because he finds the blockbusters 'mindless'
Next article
Andrew Barth Feldman explains why 'No Hard Feelings' is very relatable to Gen Z
This May Also Interest You
Sports

SAFF Championship: Lebanon thrash Bhutan, put one foot in semis

Sports

Maharashtra Ironmen crowned champions of Premier Handball League

Sports

Asia Road Racing Championship: Top 10 finish for India team in Round 3

Sports

ODI WC Qualifier: McMullen century, Greaves five-for hand Scotland a convincing 76-run win over Oman

Sports

Global Chess League: A day of drama as Alpine Warriors march towards top

News

Shah Rukh Khan wishes he could dance to ‘Chhaiyya Chaiyya’ sung to welcome PM at White House

News

New 'Star Wars' projects to expand on franchise lore and mythology

News

Human remains found at site where Julian Sands went missing

News

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ makers release ‘Pasoori Nu’ teaser by Arijit Singh

News

Rod Stewart 'storms off stage' after concert cut short in Plymouth

News

Lana Del Rey turns up 30 mins late for Glastonbury gig, upsets fans

News

Andrew Barth Feldman explains why 'No Hard Feelings' is very relatable to Gen Z

News

Michael Shannon refused 'Star Wars' because he finds the blockbusters 'mindless'

News

Here's why Nicola Coughlan is nervous about filming racy scenes in 'Bridgerton' Season 3

News

Salman Khan explains how ‘Bigg Boss’ has made the audience smart

News

Parineeti Chopra responds to a fan asking 'how's married life?'

Feature

Adipurush: Ramayana Remixed!

News

Harrison Ford on retiring from acting: 'I don’t do well when I don’t have work'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US