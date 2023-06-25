Amber Heard returns to red carpet one year after Johnny Depp trial

Hollywood actress Amber Heard arrived in style at the 69th Taormina Film Festival for the premiere of her movie ‘In The Fire’, marking her first major public appearance since losing the widely-covered Johnny Depp defamation trial. Heard, 37, was seen smiling at the Taormina Film Festival in Italy on Saturday.

It marked her first red carpet event since she and her ex-husband Johnny Depp’s televised defamation trial came to an end a little more than a year ago.

As per ‘People’, the ‘Aquaman’ actress walked the red carpet in a long black dress that featured a belt across her waist.

She had her hair styled in tight curls that fell around her shoulders and wore a bold red lipstick.

Praising her new film ‘In The Fire’, Heard told ‘People’: “It’s a beautiful movie about the almost supernatural effect and force of love. It is about the boundaries that love can cross and its creation, and really about the overwhelming power that love has.”

She added: “I don’t want to sound cheesy about it, but it’s a movie about love.”

In the supernatural thriller, Heard plays a “pioneering psychiatrist who sets out to treat a desperate child at a time when psychiatry is not yet a respected science”.

“Set in 1899, the film follows a 38-year-old American psychiatrist as she arrives on a rich farm in Colombia after being called to solve the case of a disturbed child following increasingly insistent accusations that the child is the devil,” ‘People’ wrote, citing a press release.

“While the woman tries to psychoanalyze the child, the nefarious events intensify and her ‘cure’ becomes a race to save the little boy from the fury of his fellow citizens, and perhaps, even from himself,” according to the plot.

‘In The Fire’ director Conor Allyn and co-star Eduardo Noriega also attended the premiere at the Taormina Film Festival on Saturday, alongside Heard.

Heard has largely stayed away from the public eye after losing the court battle, and had even moved to Spain with her daughter Oonagh Paige after selling her house in California.