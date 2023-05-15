scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Amid rumours of dating Tom Cruise, Shakira is focusing on her family

Shakira is busy "focusing on her family" after being forced to deny rumours that she is dating Tom Cruise.

By Agency News Desk
Amid rumours of dating Tom Cruise, Shakira is focusing on her family
Amid rumours of dating Tom Cruise, Shakira is focusing on her family

Shakira is busy “focusing on her family” after being forced to deny rumours that she is dating Tom Cruise.

The pair sparked romance rumours earlier as they were spotted together in Miami at the Formula 1 Grand Prix, reports Mirror.co.uk.

A source said there was “chemistry” between Shakira and Hollywood star Tom, 60, following the singer’s painful split from football star Gerard Pique. The 46-year-old singer and Barcelona defender, 36, announced their breakup in June last year after 12 years together. Gerard has since moved on with Clara Chia Marti, 24.

Mirror.co.uk further states that while ‘Top Gun’ star Tom was said to be “extremely interested in pursuing Shakira,” a family friend has revealed the pair are just friends and said that Shakira has other priorities.

“When friends are in Miami, they get together. The press wants to create a romance, but she’s known Tom for a long time. She’s focused on her family,” Ana Lourdes Martinez told Page Six.

A source had previously told the publication: “Shakira needs a soft pillow to fall on, and that could be Tom,” before adding that he is “a nice-looking guy, and he is talented.”

But it seems as though it’s not meant to be, with Shakira reportedly having “a lot on her plate” right now.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
300 mn Vi users move to Ericsson charging system in India, biggest globally
Next article
Uncapped pacer Abdul Rahman named in Afghanistan's 15-member squad for ODI series against Sri Lanka
This May Also Interest You
Dialogues

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Dialogues: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s funny dialogues

Technology

Amazon to focus on using AI to speed up delivery services

Sports

IPL 2023: Discussed with Nitish Rana that we will hit only loose balls, says Rinku Singh

Health & Lifestyle

Scientists create first humanised mouse model for rare genetic disease

Technology

Blackstone sells stake worth $450 mn in Indian firm IBS Software to Apax

News

Juhi Parmar makes OTT debut with new season of 'Yeh Meri Family'

News

Gautam Gulati is doing 'something really big on an international level'

Sports

If I've learned anything, it's work hard, train hard, says Usman Khawaja ahead of Ashes tour

Technology

BGMI developer Krafton's 'Road To Valor: Empires' crosses 3.35 Lakh downloads

Sports

IPL 2023: We got a little bit carried away in the powerplay, admits RR's Kumar Sangakkara

Sports

IPL 2023: I love the word Bhojpuri, says Graeme Smith

Sports

K.L. Rahul speaks up on social media trolling on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast

Health & Lifestyle

WHO advises against non-sugar sweeteners like stevia for weight control

Sports

Uncapped pacer Abdul Rahman named in Afghanistan's 15-member squad for ODI series against Sri Lanka

Technology

300 mn Vi users move to Ericsson charging system in India, biggest globally

Technology

Discord reveals data breach following support agent hack

Technology

Xiaomi India joins United Way India to empower rural communities with sustainable energy

News

An injured Eijaz Khan limps in the opening scene of 'City of Dreams 3'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US