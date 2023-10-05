scorecardresearch
Amy Schumer posts image of herself hooked to an IV drip to warn women in 20s

Amy Schumer has used a picture of herself hooked to an IV drip to warn women in their 20s.

Hollywood star Amy Schumer has used a picture of herself hooked to an IV drip to warn women in their 20s. The ‘Trainwreck’ actress, 42, shared pictures of herself scrunching up her face as she wore a hospital gown in a carousel of images that also included pictures of her in a short, figure-hugging dress taken when she attended a comedy event in 2012, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The actress captioned the set of images, posted on Instagram: “Warning 20 somethings. I looked like this at your age. Life is coming for you.”

Mum-of-one Amy posted the same set of photos to her Instagram Story.

The actress captioned them: “Girls in your 20s guess what? I looked like you too. Life is coming for you b******.”

Amy didn’t clarify when the hospital image was taken or why she was getting treatment.

Her fans lent their support to the ‘Inside Amy Schumer’ comic in the comments section of her Instagram post.

