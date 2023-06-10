scorecardresearch
Amy Schumer reveals why she dropped out of 'Barbie' film six years ago

Amy Schumer has revealed why she chose to take a step back from the 'Barbie' film project six years ago, Schumer was developing the project at Sony as her own vehicle.

By Agency News Desk

Actress Amy Schumer has revealed why she chose to take a step back from the ‘Barbie’ film project six years ago. Way back before the current cast of Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and director-writer Greta Gerwig were attached to the upcoming summer film ‘Barbie’, Schumer was developing the project at Sony as her own vehicle.

But in 2017, her involvement ended, and the project moved to Warner Bros, reports ‘Deadline’.

“They said I was too thin,” Schumer joked on Thursday’s episode of Bravo’s ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen’.

The actress said: “I can’t wait to see the movie. I think it looks awesome. I think we said it was scheduling conflicts. That’s what we said. But it really was just like, creative differences. But there’s a new team behind it and it looks like it’s very feminist and cool, so I will be seeing this movie.”

Cohen asked Schumer if she felt that the first version wasn’t feminist and cool.

“Yeah”, she replied.

By Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
'Breaking Bad' star Mike Batayeh dies of heart attack at 52
Indian-origin Vishal Garg's Better.com lays off real estate team
