Andrew Barth Feldman explains why 'No Hard Feelings' is very relatable to Gen Z

The 21-year-old actor Andrew Barth Feldman shares screen with Jennifer Lawrence in the new coming-of-age rom-com 'No Hard Feelings'

By Agency News Desk

Actor Andrew Barth Feldman believes his generation is constantly fighting “fear and comparison”. The 21-year-old actor shares screen with Jennifer Lawrence in the new coming-of-age rom-com ‘No Hard Feelings’, and Andrew is said to be relating to the struggles of his on-screen character, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“My generation – and we see this so much with Percy – we’re the first generation that was born with iPhones in our hands. And so there is just a sense of compulsion and fear and comparison that is so constant with us,” the actor – who plays Percy, who is seduced by an older woman played by Jennifer – told Sky News.

Andrew‘s on-screen character has an unhealthy obsession with phone.

The actor explained, “(Percy) is stuck in this bubble – the world outside is all on his phone and his parents want to bubble-wrap him and he hates it, but it’s safe for him; but he needs to break out, he needs to learn that he can make his own decisions and truthfully, put the phone down for a little bit.”

The movie was actually inspired by a Craigslist advert, which was written by parents who were seeking a woman to seduce their introvert son.

Jennifer, 32 – whose character seduces Percy in a bid to overcome her own financial troubles – actually discussed the advert while eating dinner with director Gene Stupnitsky, and the duo found themselves laughing about the idea.

The Oscar-winning actress shared, “He showed me the Craigslist ad and we were just laughing about it. Our whole dinner was just talking about the kind of people who would write the ad – and so that’s kind of in my mind where I thought he would go with the movie.”

