Angus Cloud 'did not intend to end his life', his mother asserts

Angus Cloud’s mother has asserted in a Facebook post that her son “did not intend to end his life”. The actor, best known for his role as drug dealer Fezco in the HBO series ‘Euphoria’, died at his family’s home in Oakland, California, on July 31. He was 25.

In a long post, his mother Lisa Cloud Mclaughlin, said that her son may have “overdosed accidentally and tragically” but that “it’s abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world”.

Appreciating the love the family has received at “this shattered time”, she said “I also want you to know that although my son was in deep grief about his father’s untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one.”

According to her, Angus was “reorganising his room and placing items around the house with intent to stay a while in the home he loved. He spoke of his intent to help provide for his sisters at college, and also help his mom emotionally and financially.”

“He did not intend to end his life. When we hugged goodnight we said how much we loved each other and he said he would see me in the morning.”

“I don’t know if or what he may have put in his body after that. I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art project’s, fell asleep and didn’t wake up.”

“We may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically, but it’s abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world. His struggles were real. He gave and received so much love and support to and from his tribe. His work in Euphoria became a lightning rod for his generation and opened up a conversation about compassion, loyalty, acceptance and love.”

Referring to a head injury Angus suffered years ago, she wrote: “His head injury 10 years ago miraculously didn’t result in death as it almost always does. He was given 10 bonus years and filled them with creativity and love.”

“Social media posts have suggested his death was intentional. I want you to know that is not the case.

“To honour his memory, please make random acts of kindness part of your daily life. Bless your hearts.”

During an interview with Variety last year, Angus revealed that his mother helped save his life a decade ago following his head injury, which he sustained after falling into a deep construction pit as a teenager.

Though Angus wanted to go to sleep after the fall, his mother decided to take him to the children’s hospital, where the doctors found a brain injury in need of immediate attention.

“I would have died,” the actor explained, adding that that is where he got his sizable head scar from. “They cut my head open, they put some screws and a plate over where I broke my skull. I’m so blessed to just have minor brain damage. You know, it’s so minor it ain’t even really worth speaking about.”