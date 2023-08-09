scorecardresearch
Angus Cloud gets heartfelt tribute on 'Euphoria' Season 2

Late actor Angus Cloud has been given a tribute on the second season of the series 'Euphoria'.

By Agency News Desk
Late actor Angus Cloud has been given a tribute on the second season of the series ‘Euphoria’. The tribute comes in the form of a black and white photo card which reads: “In memory of Angus Cloud 1998 – 2023.” Back in July 31, Angus Cloud’s family had issued a statement following his untimely death “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.”

“Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

Concluding the letter, the family wrote: “We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

Then the star also received a beautiful candlelight vigil at his hometown in Oakland, California from people who knew him and celebrated his legacy and mourned his death.

Cloud had never acted professionally before being scouted by the series’ casting director while working as a waiter. As such, his role in the series was his debut though his portrayal of the kindhearted drug dealer Fezco quickly resonated with audiences on a great level, making him both a fan favourite and a rising star in Hollywood.

