Anne-Marie is inspired by 'her love of musical theatre' in the new album

Singer Anne-Marie has reportedly been inspired by her love of musical theatre, and specifically 'I'd Do Anything' from 'Oliver!', on her new album.

By Agency News Desk
Anne-Marie _ pic courtesy instagram

Singer Anne-Marie has reportedly been inspired by her love of musical theatre, and specifically ‘I’d Do Anything’ from ‘Oliver!’, on her new album. The 32-year-old singer is said to have finished work on her upcoming third record – the follow-up to 2012’s ‘Therapy’ – and has seemingly channelled ‘I’d Do Anything’ from the iconic musical ‘Oliver!’ on one of the songs after appearing on the West End when she was younger, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

A source told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “Anne-Marie has been working really hard on this album for the best part of two years and is super proud of the record.

“Like with ‘Therapy’, lyrically it’s been inspired by her own experiences but the sound has advanced.

“One track is a nod to her musical theatre days and inspired by ‘I’d Do Anything.'”

Anne-Marie previously admitted her experience in musical theatre meant it was a shock when she got signed to her first record deal aged just 17.

She told TimeOut magazine: “I was like: ‘What the f*** is this world?’ I was so invested in musical theatre, when you become other people and sing other people’s songs.”

“Then, all of a sudden, it was like: ‘Who do you want to be? What music do you want to make? What do you stand for?’

“I don’t f****** know. I’m still figuring that s*** out.”

Despite the demands of fame and life as a Top 40 artist, Anne-Marie has remained self aware and learned to shrug off people who might dismiss her music for being “just pop.”

She added: “I could have only sung songs written by someone else. But it doesn’t bother me if people don’t see I tried really hard at writing a song.

“If they don’t appreciate it, I don’t get mad. As long as I know that I’m speaking my truth and that it could touch one person, then I’ll do it.”

Pic. Sourceannemarie
