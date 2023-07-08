scorecardresearch
Anupam Kher, Hansal Mehta, Rahul Mittra to open coveted Namaste Vietnam fest

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) Actor Anupam Kher, filmmaker Hansal Mehta and producer Rahul Mittra will open the upcoming edition of the Namaste Vietnam Festival, which is set to be held from August 12-20, 2023 in Ho Chi Minh City and other parts of Vietnam.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated the importance of Vietnam as the key to India’s Act East policy, and the Embassy of India in Vietnam and the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City under the aegis of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India is organising the second edition of the festival.

Anupam, Rahul and Hansal will be the guests of honour at the festival, and will be awarded for their immense contribution to Indian cinema. They would also unfurl the Indian flag on Indian Independence Day celebrations on August 15 along with the Indian Consul General at his official residence in Ho Chi Minh City.

Aimed at spreading the fragrance of India in Vietnam and further strengthening the bilateral relations between both the countries, the nine day festival would present a bouquet of events ranging from film screenings, cultural performances, master classes by the celebrities, seminars & conferences in order to generate an euphoria about India in Vietnam.

The opening film will be Anupam Kher starrer ‘The Signature’. Curated by Captain Rahul Bali, the festival will also be attended by actors Tannishtha Chaterjee, Avika Gor, Yuvika Chaudhary, Helly Shah and directors Mikhil Musale, Rahat Kazmi and Abhishek Jain.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
'Salaar Part 1 – Ceasefire' teaser clocks 100 million-plus views
WGA protests gain support from 'Ugly Betty' cast and crew
