Why did Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis issue apology for supporting Danny Masterson

Why did Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis issue apology for supporting Danny Masterson
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis _ pic courtesy instagram

Star couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are apologetic for writing a letter of support for Danny Masterson, who has been sentenced to 30 years to life in prison after being found guilty of two counts of forcible rape against two women. 

His former ‘That ’70s Show’ co-stars have now taken to social media to issue an apology for writing a letter of support, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“We are aware of the pain that has been caused by the character letters that we wrote on behalf of Danny Masterson,” Kutcher said in a video posted on Instagram.

Kunis, who has been married to Ashton since 2015, added: “We support victims. We have done this historically through our work and will continue to do so in the future.”

Kutcher, 45, subsequently explained that he was approached by Danny’s family to write the letter to “represent the person that we knew for 25 years.”

Kunis said: “The letters were not written to question the legitimacy of the judicial system, or the validity of the jury’s ruling.”

Kutcher then added, “They were intended for the judge to read and not to undermine the testimony of the victims or re-traumatise them in any way. We would never want to do that, and we’re sorry if that has taken place.”

Kunis concluded the video by expressing her support for abuse victims. She said, “Our heart goes out to every single person who’s ever been a victim of sexual assault, sexual abuse or rape.”

