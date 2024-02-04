scorecardresearch
Ayo Edebiri acknowledges making fun of Jennifer Lopez in ‘SNL’ sketch

Ayo Edebiri, who recently hosted ‘Saturday Night Live’, acknowledged jokes she made in the past about actress-singer Jennifer Lopez

Ayo Edebiri | Jennifer Lopez _ pic courtesy Instagram

Golden Globe-winning actress Ayo Edebiri, who recently hosted ‘Saturday Night Live’, acknowledged jokes she made in the past about actress-singer Jennifer Lopez. JLo served as the episode’s musical guest, reports Variety.

In a game show sketch where Kenan Thompson forced contestants to reckon with their rude social media presences, Edebiri nodded at the recently resurfaced comments, saying: “Okay. We get it. It’s wrong to leave mean comments, or post comments just for clout, or run your mouth on a podcast, and you don’t consider the impact because you’re 24 and stupid. But I think I speak for everyone when I say from now on, we’re going to be a lot more thoughtful about what we post online.”

As per Variety, Edebiri was featured in a 2020 episode of ‘Scam Goddess’, in which host Laci Mosley said that JLo’s “whole career is one long scam” and that the singer is unaware of people’s critiques of her.

Edebiri replied: “Well, that’s the thing — she thinks she’s on multiple tracks, but it’s not her. I think she thinks that she’s still good, even though she’s not singing for most of these songs. A lot of the write-ups of the songs will be like, ‘J.Lo didn’t have time to make it to the studio.”

She added: “Like, ‘JLo busy’. Doing what? Not singing, obviously.” Lopez did not appear in any sketches during the episode, but did stand alongside Edebiri in a promo released ahead of the episode. “I love your show,” Lopez gushes, and Edebiri responds, “I love your everything.”

