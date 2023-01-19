scorecardresearch
BAFTAs shut out 'RRR', but 'All That Breathes' in the race for best documentary

By News Bureau

The BAFTA Awards nominations announced on Thursday, January 19, have completely ignored the awards season favourite, ‘RRR’, although India can take solace from the fact that Shaunak Sen’s documentary, ‘All That Breathes’, is in contention for the trophy in its category, up against favourites such as ‘Navalny’ and ‘All The Beauty and The Bloodshed’.

S.S. Rajamouli’s epic period drama, ‘RRR’, lost out to ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’, Golden Globe winner ‘Argentina, 1985’, ‘Corsage’, ‘Decision To Leave’, which got for Park Chan-wook Best Director at Cannes, and ‘The Quiet Girl’.

The BAFTA favourite seems to be the World War One drama, ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ (German/English), which leads this year’s nominations with 14 nods, tying with ‘Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon’ as the most-nominated non-English language film in the awards’ history, reports ‘Variety’.

The Netflix drama – for which awards chances have quietly gathered steam over the last month – is up for best picture as well as film not in the English language, director, adapted screenplay, supporting actor, original score, casting, cinematography, editing, production design, costume design, make-up and hair, sound, and special visual effects.

Sir Richard Attenborough’s ‘Gandhi’ is the most nominated film at the BAFTAs with 16 nods and ‘All Quiet’ also ties with ‘Atonement’, which had 14.

Close behind ‘All Quiet’ with 10 nominations apiece are the Colin Farrell-starrer ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ and the Michelle Yeoh film ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’. Warner Bros’ ‘Elvis’ follows with nine nominations, while “Tár” received five nods, notes ‘Variety’. All five titles are nominated for best film this year.

Movies with four nods include ‘Aftersun’, ‘The Batman’, ‘Good Luck to You, Leo Grande’, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and ‘The Whale’; three nominations each went to ‘Babylon’, ‘Empire of Light’, ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’, ‘Living’ and “Triangle of Sadness’.

The BAFTA nominations come almost two weeks after the British awards organisation released its longlists on January 6 – a move that helped to absorb some of the more surprising omissions, although not entirely.

James Cameron’s ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’, for example, was longlisted in three categories, and ended up receiving two nominations for special visual effects and sound, reports ‘Variety’.

Steven Spielberg’s autobiographical family drama ‘The Fabelmans’ pulled in just a single BAFTA nomination, for original screenplay, despite being longlisted across five categories, including best film. Sarah Polley’s ‘Women Talking’ was shut out entirely this year, even though the film was longlisted in the director, adapted screenplay, supporting actor and original score categories.

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

