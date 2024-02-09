Ben Affleck calmed Jennifer Lopez’s self doubts during production of her new movie

Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez has bared her soul in her new cinematic original ‘This Is Me…Now: A Love Story’. However, JLo had her share of doubts while putting the film together.

However, she said that it’s her real-life love story that helped push her to get it done, reports People magazine.

JLo and Dave Meyers, the project’s director, opened up about their ambitious new collaboration in a press conference, during which the ‘Marry Me’ star revealed how husband Ben Affleck helped quiet her doubts during production.

“I was like, ‘I don’t write, I don’t do this.’ He was like, ‘You do, you write, you direct, you produce, you choreograph, you do all the things. Start stepping into that, start owning a little bit of who you are’”, she recalled Affleck telling her.

As per People, Lopez, 54, and Affleck, 51, tied the knot in July 2022 after rekindling their romance in 2021.

They first dated for two years in the early 2000s before calling it quits just days before their 2004 wedding.

It was their renewed romance that inspired much of the original’s direction, Meyers said, noting one scene in particular that finds JLo hard at work as a construction worker at a heart factory.

“Metaphorically, it is true,” Meyers said. “That stemmed from her telling me the pain that she’s been in, specifically the pain that she went through when she broke up with Ben the first time. There was a lot of honesty that was shared in that first meeting, and so the heart factory became sort of a Titanic-level meltdown, which was a metaphor for what she was giving me as far as her truth.”

‘This Is Me…Now: A Love Story’ is a musical and visual reimagining of the life events that inspired Lopez’s upcoming album ‘This Is Me…Now’, which serves as a sequel to her 2002 album ‘This Is Me…Then.