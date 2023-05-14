scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner's kids prefer his movies to hers

Actress Jennifer Garner opened up that her kids don't enjoy watching her movies, they much prefer to see her ex-husband Ben Affleck on screen

By Agency News Desk

Actress Jennifer Garner’s children would rather watch actor Ben Affleck’s movies. The 51-year-old actress, who shares children Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, with Ben, has opened up that her kids don’t enjoy watching her movies and that they much prefer to see her ex-husband on screen, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“They don’t mind watching their dad, but they kind of want me to be their mom. They don’t want to see me upset and women cry more in what we do. And they don’t really want to see me in a romantic thing,” Jennifer – who has starred in films such as ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ and ‘Yes Day’ – told Allure magazine.

Jennifer – who was married to Ben between 2005 and 2018 – loves the challenge of motherhood. The actress always dreamed of having children, even if that meant having to adopt or becoming a foster parent.

She shared: “Being a mother was one thing I knew I was going to be. I really could have been a mother in any way. I could have adopted, I could have fostered, but there was no doubt I was going to be a mom.

“I mean, I was the kid with the doll everywhere I went. And I had a babysitting company with my friend Carrie – C and J’s Babysitting – from, like, seventh or eighth grade.”

Jennifer has even confessed to being a little overbearing with her own kids. The Hollywood star said: “I have a lot of faith in my kids. I don’t love every behaviour all the time, always. It’s gnarly growing up. “We didn’t have the eyes on us that our kids have.”

“I was such a first-time mom. (My eldest daughter) didn’t have a shot. She couldn’t have a free thought – I was all over her. I was a nightmare for everyone around me.”

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Cillian Murphy is 'sad' for not having 'charisma' of his 'Peaky Blinders' character
Next article
Halle Bailey of 'The Little Mermaid' shares Beyonce's advice to deal with racism
This May Also Interest You
News

Vidyut Jammwal explains why patriotic films are loved universally

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi doctors remove 6.5 cm tumour from food pipe via endoscopy

News

Ali Merchant has grown 'wiser in love' after two failed marriages

News

'The African in me always wants to celebrate Afro music and dance,' says Nora

Health & Lifestyle

EX-IIT Prof operated upon without family consent

Health & Lifestyle

Gender inequality may shrink women's brain: Study

News

Chiranjeevi impressed by young singer's talent on Telugu Indian Idol 2

Technology

Let's build Twitter 2.0 together, new CEO Linda Yaccarino tells Musk

Sports

IPL 2023: Was great to see Prabhsimran go from 40's, 50's to that magical 100-run mark, says Brett Lee

News

Mother's Day cheer: Aashka Goradia to welcome first baby in November

Feature

Bollywood: The ban culture is good!!??

Sports

IPL 2023: Kohli's passion drives every team that he's part of, says Tom Moody

Fashion and Lifestyle

Papon makes swift recovery from stomach ailment, heads to UK

News

How Raveena Tandon bagged her first role: 'What's written will always happen'

Sports

IPL 2023: Selectors must be closely monitoring Yashasvi; he will soon play for India, says Ravi Shastri

News

Adah Sharma: Watch ‘The Kerala Story’ and then comment

Sports

IPL 2023: Bowlers bringing us back in the game was amazing, says Shikhar Dhawan

Health & Lifestyle

Newly discovered bat protein may help fight inflammation, ageing in humans

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US