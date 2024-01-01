Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez have a tense moment before they kiss and make up

Hollywood stars Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez appeared to be having a heated row as they shopped for expensive jewellery. The couple are currently holidaying in St Bart’s and were spotted indulging in a spot of retail therapy as they stepped out to the high-end boutiques in the capital of Gustavia, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The duo was seen shopping for expensive items from Bulgari with Jennifer, 54, trying on key pieces while Ben, 51, took photos of her wearing them.

However, at one point the trip appeared to become too much as Ben looked stressed out and anxious, throwing his hands in the air as he had a heated exchange with a tense looking Jennifer.

As per Mirror.co.uk, the tension didn’t appear to last long, however, as they were quickly seen posing for selfies together and kissing one another on the lips.

Jennifer tried on both an elaborate necklace and a pair of earrings while Ben took snaps of her on his phone. She then posed in a striking jewel-encrusted choker from Bulgari’s Cinemagia high jewellery collection.

Ben again snapped his wife as she showed off the piece in a mirror. Jen looked effortlessly stunning for the trip wearing a white bra-let crop top teamed with a pale pink and white striped maxi skirt for the outing.

She wore her trademark highlighted hair loose and flowing over her shoulders, adding a pair of large pink-toned aviator sunglasses to her look. Jennifer also accessorised with a petite pale pink quilted Chanel bag as she cuddled up to Ben who was dressed in a sage green jumper layered over a white t-shirt and pale beige chinos. The actor also wore a pair of purple and white Jordan’s sneakers.