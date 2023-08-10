scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Beyonce's handsome bodyguard sends fans into frenzy with shirtless pics

Singer Beyonce Knowles' fans were swooning over a member of her security who went viral for his good look and priceless reaction to the "mute" part during Bey's 'Energy' performance.

By Agency News Desk
Beyonce's handsome bodyguard sends fans into frenzy with shirtless pics
Beyonce's handsome bodyguard sends fans into frenzy with shirtless pics

Singer Beyonce Knowles’ fans were swooning over a member of her security who went viral for his good look and priceless reaction to the “mute” part during Bey’s ‘Energy’ performance.

In a fan-taken video that made the rounds online, the security guard could be seen standing on the side of the stage in a sleek suit. When the crowds went silent following the Grammy winner’s cue, the man could be seen giving Beyhives a little smirk of approval, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Fans later did a little investigation on the good looking bodyguard and quickly found his Instagram account. The man, who is now identified as professional body builder named James Plaza, further impressed fans with his posts on the photo-sharing platform.

In one of his posts, James shared a shirtless video of himself running the iconic Rocky steps in Philadelphia. “Like a kid in a candy store, I grew up watching these movies so don’t mind me I’m just living a dream #rocky #rockybalboa #boxing #tourist #movies #80s #running #happy #smile,” he captioned a video that featured him running shirtless to the top of the stairs and reenacting Sylvester Stallone’s character’s iconic first pump.

After the video went viral, James’ Instagram followers have quadrupled.

He, however, didn’t seem to be comfortable with the sudden fame as his Instagram page is nowhere to be found as of Wednesday.

That aside, Beyonce recently reached a new milestone by breaking the all-time records for the highest-grossing concerts by a female as well as a black act. It was reported on Wednesday that Queen Bey’s July 29 and 30 performances at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford marked the highest-grossing shows by a black artist ever. The “Break My Soul” hitmaker successfully generated $16.541 million each night.

According to Official Chart data, her blockbuster Renaissance World Tour has made $296 million so far. The number is set to grow as the ‘Break My Soul’ hitmaker still has 23 shows left on the schedule.

11
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
RBI’s user friend technology focus on UPI in move towards cashless economy
Next article
132nd Durand Cup: Mohammedan Sporting, Odisha FC face must-win games in group stage (Preview)
This May Also Interest You
News

Ayushmann reveals how he 'activated' his 'feminine' energy for 'Dream Girl 2'

Health & Lifestyle

People with low levels of Vitamin K have less healthy lungs: Study

Technology

AI-based automated microscope successfully detects malaria in travellers

Health & Lifestyle

India committed to eliminating lymphatic filariasis by 2027: Mandaviya

Sports

Bayern Munich agree deal with Tottenham for England striker Harry Kane: Report

News

Seerat Kapoor, Sharwanand to reunite for Sriram Aditya's untitled rom-com

Lyrics

Dream Girl 2 – Dil Ka Telephone 2.0 Song Lyrics starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday

News

Abhishek Bachchan: For me, my maa, paa are my support system

News

Ayushmann on 'Dream Girl 2': 'It's too difficult to play a woman'

Sports

ISL has played a huge part in helping Indian national football team take giant leap, says Rohit Sharma

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Mohammedan Sporting, Odisha FC face must-win games in group stage (Preview)

Technology

RBI’s user friend technology focus on UPI in move towards cashless economy

Technology

Google announces eSignature beta for Docs, Drive

News

When Nushrratt Bharuccha fell headfirst on a marble floor while filming 'Akelli'

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Travel vloggers Mohit Minocha, Anunay Sood to engage in jolly banter

News

Alia: 'We come from a school of thought that woman-led action film won't do well'

Sports

BWF World C'ships draw: Sindhu, Chirag-Satwik get first-round bye; unseeded Srikanth to open against Nishimoto

News

Excitement over Rajinikanth's entry scene in 'Jailer' causes Mumbai theatre to pause the film

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US