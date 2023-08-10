Beyonce's handsome bodyguard sends fans into frenzy with shirtless pics

Singer Beyonce Knowles’ fans were swooning over a member of her security who went viral for his good look and priceless reaction to the “mute” part during Bey’s ‘Energy’ performance.

In a fan-taken video that made the rounds online, the security guard could be seen standing on the side of the stage in a sleek suit. When the crowds went silent following the Grammy winner’s cue, the man could be seen giving Beyhives a little smirk of approval, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Fans later did a little investigation on the good looking bodyguard and quickly found his Instagram account. The man, who is now identified as professional body builder named James Plaza, further impressed fans with his posts on the photo-sharing platform.

In one of his posts, James shared a shirtless video of himself running the iconic Rocky steps in Philadelphia. “Like a kid in a candy store, I grew up watching these movies so don’t mind me I’m just living a dream #rocky #rockybalboa #boxing #tourist #movies #80s #running #happy #smile,” he captioned a video that featured him running shirtless to the top of the stairs and reenacting Sylvester Stallone’s character’s iconic first pump.

After the video went viral, James’ Instagram followers have quadrupled.

He, however, didn’t seem to be comfortable with the sudden fame as his Instagram page is nowhere to be found as of Wednesday.

That aside, Beyonce recently reached a new milestone by breaking the all-time records for the highest-grossing concerts by a female as well as a black act. It was reported on Wednesday that Queen Bey’s July 29 and 30 performances at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford marked the highest-grossing shows by a black artist ever. The “Break My Soul” hitmaker successfully generated $16.541 million each night.

According to Official Chart data, her blockbuster Renaissance World Tour has made $296 million so far. The number is set to grow as the ‘Break My Soul’ hitmaker still has 23 shows left on the schedule.