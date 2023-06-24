scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Billie Eilish opens up about being left 'hurt' by cruel body-shaming critics

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has shared that cruel comments about her body have dented her confidence and said that her younger self would not have been able to cope if she had discovered fame earlier.

By Agency News Desk
Billie Eilish opens up about being left 'hurt' by cruel body-shaming critics
Billie Eilish _ pic courtesy instagram

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has shared that cruel comments about her body have dented her confidence and said that her younger self would not have been able to cope if she had discovered fame earlier.

The 21-year-old American singer-songwriter has been in the spotlight since 2016 when she was just 14-years-old, reports Mirror.co.uk.

But being in the public eye has seen Billie subjected to vicious and cruel comments about her appearance over the years. Hitting back at some of the criticism, the No Time To Die singer admits that body shaming and bitter comments have left her feeling hurt.

Opening up to Vogue magazine, she said: “Dude, I don’t even know. It’s tough, man. Honestly, nobody can say anything about my body that I don’t have a stronger opinion about. I also think that if I was younger, like if the internet talked about me the way they do now when I was like 11, I don’t think I would be able to exist, to be honest.”

She added: “I like myself more than I used to, and I’m more interested in how I feel than how they feel. But then also that might be a load of bulls**t because it still hurts my feelings like a son of a b***h.”

As per Mirror.co.uk, she went on to explain that she tries to find a balance away from the toxic comments by spending time with her friends and walking her dogs. Billie previously explained that removing social media apps from her phone had also helped her navigate the abuse that is directed towards her online.

She previously said on the ‘Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend’ podcast: “I don’t look at it anymore. I deleted it all off my phone, which is such a huge deal for me. Cause dude, you didn’t have the internet to grow up with. For me, it was such a big part of – not my childhood, I wasn’t an iPad baby, thank God – but honestly, I feel like I grew up in the perfect time of the internet that it wasn’t so internet-y, I had such a childhood, and I was doing stuff all the time.”

Back in May, the star hit back at online trolls who criticised her fashion and style choices.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Park Gyu-young and Jo Yuri to join ‘Squid Game’ season 2
Next article
Shannon K spills the beans on her 'Hindi-Vindi' character
This May Also Interest You
News

Sakshi Chopra alleges sexual harassment on game show

News

'MTV Roadies' contestants Heman Parchani, Hassan Siddiquee to battle in dance-off

Sports

Global Chess League: Ganges Grandmasters maintain dominant streak on Day 3

Health & Lifestyle

Germs in dentures can lead to pneumonia: Study

Sports

Adani launches 'Jeetenge Hum' campaign for 2023 ODI Cricket World Cup

News

Why Titanic submarine loss 'doesn't seem tragic' to John Cusack

Health & Lifestyle

Depressed patients less likely to take their heart medications

News

‘Casino Royale’ director Martin Campbell says Henry Cavill was ‘too young’ to be James Bond

News

'Spy' trailer blends action, suspense and intrigue

News

Elton John does not want to perform residency shows in US

News

Tom Cruise says 'MI 7' release is a 'beautiful moment' after filming issues

Sports

Russian club Rubin Kazan signs Poland defender Rybus

News

Black comedy 'Harley Quinn' Season 4 set for July 27 release

News

Sandeep Modi, Vipul Amrutlal Shah on changing representation of LGBTQIA+ on screen

News

'Maitree' takes a six-month leap, Kunal Karan Kapoor to play antagonist

Sports

Mumbai City FC complete signing of Vinit Rai on permanent deal

News

Nicki Minaj's neighbours trying to get rid of her, felon husband

Health & Lifestyle

How our genes make us prone to allergies

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US