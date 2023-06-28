scorecardresearch
Boris Becker's lookalike model daughter Anna turns heads at gala

Former German tennis ace Boris Becker's daughter Anna Ermakova turned heads on Tuesday night when she attended the Media Night at Aachen in Germany.

Anna Ermakova _ pic courtesy instagram

Former German tennis ace Boris Becker’s daughter Anna Ermakova turned heads on Tuesday night when she attended the Media Night at Aachen in Germany. According to the Daily Mail: “The model looked stunning in a long black strapless figure-hugging dress which clung to her slim frame and accentuated her sculpted shoulders.”

They added: “The 23-year-old model, who looks just like her famous father, finished the look with a Louis Vuitton black bag and 15,800 pounds Vintage Alhambra long necklace from Van Cleef and Arpels.”

“Her signature red locks were bumped up with volume as she posed with her arms raised above her head, finishing the look with a bold red lip.”

Excited to attend, Anna shared clips from the evening with her 131 thousand followers on her Instagram.

In March, Anna won the final of Germany’s equivalent of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ with a record number of votes.

Boris, 55, had then taken to social media to express his deep love and admiration for his daughter. He conveyed that he could not be more proud of the remarkable young woman she is blossoming into.

“I wish my beautiful daughter only the very best on her special day! I couldn’t be more proud of the woman she is becoming in front of our eyes! Love,” he wrote.

According toMirror.co.uk, Anna was conceived during an infamous encounter between Becker and Russian model Angela Ermakova in a broom cupboard in London’s Nobu restaurant in 1999.

Boris initially refused to acknowledge paternity of his daughter before a DNA test later confirmed he was the father.

However, the father and daughter are now close.

In April last year, Anna had begged a judge not to jail her dad for the sake of his 12-year-old son.

The six-time Grand Slam tennis champion was jailed for hiding pounds 2.5 million worth of assets and loans in order to avoid paying debts

Anna had expressed fears for her half-brother Amadeus, who was pictured emotionally hugging his dad hours before he was sent to jail.

Anna had told German newspaper Bild: “I’m really in shock that my father has been sentenced to two years and six months. I will support him and I will visit him whenever I can. I hope that will help him a little to get through the time.”

Boris was freed from jail just before Christmas after serving eight months in a UK jail.

Pic. Sourceannaermakova1
