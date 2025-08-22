blake lively is back with the survival list: even as her legal fight with justin baldoni plays out

For a while now, Blake Lively’s name has been showing up in headlines more for her legal battle than her films. But now she’s back to what fans love seeing her do: starring in a new rom-com.

Lionsgate has confirmed that Lively will headline and produce The Survival List, a comedy that blends romance, chaos, and just the right amount of survival drama. And yes, the timing couldn’t be more interesting, considering she’s also knee-deep in an ongoing court fight with actor-director Justin Baldoni.

A Rom-Com With a Twist:

So, what’s The Survival List about? Here’s the fun part:

Blake plays Annie, a reality TV producer who gets stuck working with Chopper Lane, a famous “survival expert.” The problem? He’s a total fraud. When the two end up stranded on a deserted island, Annie has to figure out how to actually survive, while also navigating the weird chemistry that sparks between them.

It’s a classic rom-com meets survival comedy. Think shipwrecks, fake survival skills, and the kind of witty banter that could only work with Blake in the lead.

This is also a welcome shift back to comedy after Lively’s darker turn in Another Simple Favor 2, which hit theaters earlier this year.

The Legal Storm She’s Still In:

But while she’s smiling on-screen, off-screen the situation is a lot more complicated.

In late 2024, Blake filed a complaint accusing Justin Baldoni (her It Ends With Us co-star and director) of sexual harassment and of trying to run a smear campaign against her. Baldoni denied everything, calling the claims “false” and “outrageous,” and even filed his own countersuit, which has since been dismissed.

The fight isn’t over though. Both are due back in court on March 6, 2026, meaning this story will stay in the spotlight for a while.

“Fear Is By Design”:

Despite the legal mess, Blake hasn’t stayed silent. On Late Night With Seth Meyers, she admitted how hard it can be for women in Hollywood to come forward:

“I see so many women afraid to speak, especially now. Fear is by design, it’s what keeps us silent. But I also know I’m lucky to even have the chance to share my experience.”

It was a rare, raw glimpse at how she’s balancing two very different realities: fighting a legal battle while also stepping back into her creative career.

Why Does This Film Matter?

For Blake, The Survival List isn’t just another rom-com. It’s a statement that she’s not going anywhere. She’s back to doing what she does best, making audiences laugh, root for her, and get swept up in a story.

Hollywood may still be buzzing about courtrooms and lawsuits, but for fans, this film is a reminder: Blake Lively is still here, still shining, and still telling stories worth watching.

Quick Takeaways:

New movie: The Survival List, a Lionsgate rom-com where Blake plays a producer stranded with a fake survival expert.

Legal battle: Still ongoing with Justin Baldoni, with the next court date set for March 2026.

Why it matters: It’s her big return to the kind of roles audiences fell in love with, even as she faces real-life challenges.