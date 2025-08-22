Watch Janhvi Kapoor’s Viral Airport Video: The Actress’s Chic and Comfy Look Will Inspire Your Next Travel Outfit!

Janhvi Kapoor remains the reason why she’s a Gen-Z fashionista, successfully merging glamour with tradition. The actress was recently seen at the airport, making it her own catwalk with a fabulous ethnic look. Wearing a blue traditional outfit, Janhvi appeared elegant but clearly exhausted. The clip, posted by Instant Bollywood, soon went viral as fans filled up the comments section with heart emojis and appreciation for her elegant avatar.

Janhvi and Sidharth’s Chemistry On Screen Creates Stir

Janhvi Kapoor is now preparing for the launch of her new romantic comedy Param Sundari, in which she would work with Sidharth Malhotra for the first time. The two were spotted recently visiting the Maddock Films office in Mumbai, increasing excitement for their new pairing. Janhvi appeared gorgeous in a printed dress with soft curls and less makeup, while Sidharth remained cool in casuals. Their chemistry and chic look were appreciated by fans, who eagerly wait to witness their on-screen chemistry.

New Song ‘Sunn Mere Yaar Ve’ Strikes a Chord

Adding to the growing excitement around Param Sundari, the third song from the film, titled *Sunn Mere Yaar Ve, has just been released. Unlike the retro-styled *Pardesiya or the sensuous Bheegi Saree, this track offers a fresh, contemporary soundscape. Sung by Aditya Rikhari and composed by the duo Sachin-Jigar, the song features Sidharth Malhotra expressing heartfelt emotions for Janhvi’s character. The film, with its stunning visuals and romantic scenes between the leads, is being lauded for its cinematic beauty and emotional depth. With its memorable tune and contemporary romantic feel, the song is rapidly becoming a fan favourite.

All About Param Sundari

Helmed by Tushar Jalota, who directed the recently released Dasvi, Param Sundari is a heartwarming cross-cultural romance that follows the life of a North Indian boy and a South Indian girl. Against the picturesque landscape of Kerala, the movie weaves Maddock Films’ inimitable charm with colorful visuals. The trailer, recently released, gives us a glimpse of drizzly roads, calm backwaters, and heritage buildings, which sets the tone perfectly for a love story that cuts across language and cultural barriers. Param Sundari will release on August 29, 2025.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Upcoming Projects

Besides Param Sundari, Janhvi Kapoor is also spotted in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which is opposite Varun Dhawan. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the movie will release on October 2, 2025, adding another promising title to the versatile filmography of Janhvi.