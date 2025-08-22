COMEDY TURNS CONTROVERSY!” – Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda CLASH On Kapil Sharma’s Show – “Main Jaata Hu Yahan Se”

Longtime collaborators Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda, who have worked together with Kapil Sharma for years, are currently seen in Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show. However, a recent video surfacing from the show’s set has stirred controversy, as it captures what appears to be a heated exchange between the two comedians.

In the viral clip, Kiku Sharda is seen saying, “Timepass kar raha hu?” to which Krushna responds sharply, “To phir thik hai aap karlo. Aap karlo, bhai koi problem nahi hai. Main jata hu yaha se.” The argument continues with Kiku insisting, “Baat yeh hai ke mujhe bulaya hai toh main apna khatam kar lona pehle,” prompting Krushna to reply, “I love you and respect you, I don’t want to raise my voice.” The video concludes with Kiku saying, “Raise voice ka baat nahi hai, aap isko galat tarike se leke jaa rahe hai.”

Surrounded by crew members trying to defuse the situation, the absence of Kapil Sharma in the video adds to the curiosity. While fans are shocked, many remain skeptical of the video’s authenticity.

Social media reactions are mixed. One user speculated, “I THINK THEY BOTH R GOOD FRIENDS… MAYBE IT’S A PRANK,” while another argued, “Itne saare log fake nei hote… it’s real.” Others expressed sadness, hoping it isn’t a real fallout between the two beloved performers.

As of now, neither Krushna nor Kiku has made any public statement to confirm or deny the authenticity of the video.

Meanwhile, the upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show is set to feature leading entrepreneurs including Aman Gupta, Pia Gupta, Ghazal Alagh, Ritesh Agarwal, and Vijay Shekhar Sharma.