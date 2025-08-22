Veteran actress and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan recently found herself in the middle of a storm after a video of her shoving a man outside the Constitution Club in New Delhi became viral. The exchange, where she lashed out at a man who tried to take a selfie, soon attracted scorn online, with many labeling her “arrogant” and “rude.” But few are aware that Jaya Bachchan is a sufferer of claustrophobia—a condition that tends to affect her behavior in crowded or intrusive circumstances.

Viral Video Causes Online Outrage

The video, which went viral, shows Jaya Bachchan pushing a man away and firmly telling him, “Kya kar rahe hain aap? What is this?” It was said that the man had attempted to take a selfie without her consent. The video had caused a firestorm on social media platforms with users condemning her public behavior and questioning her temperament as an elected representative.

The Hidden Reason Behind Jaya Bachchan’S Angry Reactions A Phobia That’S Been Keeping Her On Edge! _Pic Courtesy Instagram

Actor Kangana Ranaut criticized Jaya on her Instagram stories, referring to her as “the most spoilt and privileged woman,” and ridiculed her being part of the Samajwadi Party. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit also lashed out at her, referring to the decision as “highly condemnable” and an act of “humiliation towards people who have voted for her.”

Claustrophobia, Not Arrogance: What Her Children Say

Before the internet could make judgments, Jaya Bachchan’s kids—Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan—have before spoken about this problem and their mother’s frequently misunderstood demeanor. On one of the episodes of Koffee With Karan Season 6, Shweta explained, “She gets very claustrophobic when there are too many people around her. She also doesn’t like it when people take her pictures without asking. She comes from that school of thought.”

Abhishek injected some humor into the conversation, admitting to having a guilty pleasure watching videos of his mother’s reactions to being photographed by paparazzi. He also confided that whenever the family goes out together, they secretly hope there is no paparazzi around to cause her distress.

An Old-School Persona in a New-Age World

Jaya Bachchan’s dislike of unwanted photographs and crowded places originates from her rooted values and life in another era of Bollywood—one that practiced respect for personal space and celebrity culture was less invasive. While today’s media business lives on access and immediacy, Jaya’s discomfiture is frequently misunderstood as anger or haughtiness.

While her responses are possibly harsh to others, they can also be evidence of a greater problem a claustrophobia and a dislike of one’s personal space being invaded.