Jonas Brothers – I Can’t Lose Song Lyrics

Song name – I Can’t Lose

Singer – Jonas Brothers

Check out I Can’t See Song Lyrics by Jonas Brothers

I woke up late, missed the alarm, can’t find the keys to my car

What do you know? Power went out, I’m getting dressed in the dark

Finally got out the door, but on the way, they cancelled my flight

Nothing’s working anymore, feels like I’m losing my mind

When I get a day like this, it hits without a warning

Brush it off and shake my attitude

I can’t lose when I’m with you

Oh-oh, you give me everything, everything that I need, everything that I need to keep smiling through-ooh-ooh

I can’t lose when I’m with you

Oh-oh, made out of magic and I gotta have it, I made it a habit to keep smiling through-ooh-ooh

Got no reason for complaining, feeling good, oh, can you blame me?

So good, gotta say it out loud

Vitamin I’m taking daily, got me feeling so amazing

Baby, nothing’s stopping me now

I can’t lose when I’m with you

Oh-oh, you give me everything, everything that I need, everything that I need to keep smiling through-ooh-ooh

I can’t lose when I’m with you

Oh-oh, made out of magic and I gotta have it, I made it a habit to keep smiling through-ooh-ooh

Da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da

Da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da (Hey)

Da-da-da-da-da—(Yeah)—da-da-da-da

Ooh-ooh-ooh

When I get a day like this, it hits without a warning

Brush it off and shake my attitude

I can’t lose (Hey), when I’m with you (When I’m with you)

Oh-oh, you give me everything, everything that I need, everything that I need to keep smiling through-ooh-ooh

I can’t lose (Lose, lose), when I’m with you

Oh-oh, made out of magic and I gotta have it, I made it a habit to keep smiling through-ooh-ooh (Oh)

Da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da

Da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da

Da-da-da-da-da—(Hey)—da-da-da-da

Ooh-ooh-ooh