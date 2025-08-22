Follow us on Google News
Jonas Brothers – I Can’t Lose Song Lyrics

By Lyrics Desk
1 min. read
6 days ago
Jonas Brothers - I Can't Lose Song Lyrics_pic courtesy Youtube

Song name – I Can’t Lose
Singer – Jonas Brothers

I woke up late, missed the alarm, can’t find the keys to my car
What do you know? Power went out, I’m getting dressed in the dark
Finally got out the door, but on the way, they cancelled my flight
Nothing’s working anymore, feels like I’m losing my mind

When I get a day like this, it hits without a warning
Brush it off and shake my attitude

I can’t lose when I’m with you
Oh-oh, you give me everything, everything that I need, everything that I need to keep smiling through-ooh-ooh
I can’t lose when I’m with you
Oh-oh, made out of magic and I gotta have it, I made it a habit to keep smiling through-ooh-ooh

Got no reason for complaining, feeling good, oh, can you blame me?
So good, gotta say it out loud
Vitamin I’m taking daily, got me feeling so amazing
Baby, nothing’s stopping me now

I can’t lose when I’m with you
Oh-oh, you give me everything, everything that I need, everything that I need to keep smiling through-ooh-ooh
I can’t lose when I’m with you
Oh-oh, made out of magic and I gotta have it, I made it a habit to keep smiling through-ooh-ooh

Da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da
Da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da (Hey)
Da-da-da-da-da—(Yeah)—da-da-da-da
Ooh-ooh-ooh

When I get a day like this, it hits without a warning
Brush it off and shake my attitude

I can’t lose (Hey), when I’m with you (When I’m with you)
Oh-oh, you give me everything, everything that I need, everything that I need to keep smiling through-ooh-ooh
I can’t lose (Lose, lose), when I’m with you
Oh-oh, made out of magic and I gotta have it, I made it a habit to keep smiling through-ooh-ooh (Oh)

Da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da
Da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da
Da-da-da-da-da—(Hey)—da-da-da-da
Ooh-ooh-ooh

SourceJonas Brothers
