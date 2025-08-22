Sunita Ahuja’s Divorce Petition Against Govinda Exposes Dark Secrets: What’s Really Going On?

Bollywood actor Govinda and wife Sunita Ahuja have been the focus of public interest following reports that confirmed Sunita has filed for divorce. Although the couple had always presented a united front to the media, Sunita’s dramatic emotional confessions and legal actions indicate more serious issues in their marriage.

Divorce Filed Under Serious Allegations

As per a report by Hauterrfly, Sunita Ahuja has sought divorce at the Bandra Family Court under Section 13 (1)(i), (ia), and (ib) of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955. These sections refer to adultery, cruelty, and desertion, respectively. The court had reportedly called Govinda on May 25, and since June, the couple has been trying to make amends. Whereas Sunita has been appearing in court regularly, Govinda has reportedly failed to appear at the proceedings.

Sunita Ahuja Becomes Emotional In Vlog

Sunita was also spotted visiting the Mahalaxmi temple in a recent viral vlog and sharing about her long-time relationship with Govinda. Fought tears in her eyes while reminiscing about her childhood prayers. “When I met Govinda, I prayed to the Goddess that I should marry him and live a happy life. The Goddess granted all my desires—she even blessed me with two kids,” Sunita said.

Sunita Ahuja Breaks Her Silence Whoever Tries To Break My Home Maa Kaali Will Not Forgive Them Amidst Divorce Rumors With Govinda _Pic Courtesy Instagram

She went on, “But all truths of life are not simple; there are always highs and lows. Nonetheless, I have so much trust in the Goddess that whatever I am seeing today, I am sure that whoever is seeking to destroy my home, Maa Kaali is present.” Her statement indicated a firm emotional and spiritual dependency on her religion during these uncertain times.

Govinda’s Alleged Affair and Increasing Speculations

News of a break-up between Govinda and Sunita had also been making waves earlier this year. The couple reportedly broke up in February after decisioning to go their separate ways over lifestyle issues and increasing differences. Fanning the flames were reports that Govinda had developed a close relationship with a 30-year-old Marathi actress—an alleged fact that fueled the tension in their relationship.

Contradictory Statements by Legal Representatives

Interestingly, even after the filing for divorce, their attorney and close family friend Lalit Bindal had previously stated that the couple was “going strong.” He asserted that even though divorce proceedings had been initiated six months ago, Govinda and Sunita were making an effort to sort out their problems.

For the time being, Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s 35-year-old marriage remains in a state of uncertainty, as emotional surprises and legal complications continue to unravel.