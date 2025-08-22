SHOCKING BEDTIME CONFESSION!” – Nick Jonas Admits He CAN’T DO This One Thing in Bed That Priyanka Chopra Keeps Doing

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra tend to be in the news for their relationship, but this time, it is a shocking admission by Nick that has gone viral. Appearing on the TikTok series Are You Okay?, the pop star shared his strange ‘beige flag’—a weird, middle-of-the-road quality in a romantic partner that might not be a dealbreaker but definitely provokes discussion.

Nick admitted that he uses his bed strictly for sleeping purposes, explaining, “I think beds are for sleeping only. I don’t sit on the bed, I don’t eat on the bed, I don’t read a book on the bed or watch TV.”. I can’t do it.” He also confessed that even when Priyanka Chopra wants to recline on the bed and watch TV, he prefers to “pull a seat up and sit beside the bed,” upholding his strict boundary.

This surprise sparked a wave of responses on the internet. While some of the fans were entertained, calling it just a harmless quirk, others argued if it was necessary or too strict to have such ‘bed etiquette’. Most wondered if Nick could have some other such habits that he hasn’t shared yet, whereas others supported his perspective, highlighting hygiene and the need for the bed to be a sleeping-only area.

Conversely, Priyanka Chopra’s fans liked her easy-going attitude, pointing out the way couples try to guide and adjust according to each other’s tastes.

Whether you find it charming, quirky, or simply downright relatable, Nick’s beige flag did indeed make a connection. The debate about habits in relationships isn’t a new one—but Nick’s opinion on beds as sanctuaries for sleep has officially put fire in the belly. With public interest sparked, followers will probably be clamoring for more such personal insights into the Chopra-Jonas family.