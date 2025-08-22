ACTION-PACKED ROMANCE BLAST! Tiger Shroff and Harnaaz Sandhu’s “Bahli Sohni” from Baaghi 4 Will LEAVE YOU BREATHLESS

Get ready to groove to the beats of the season’s hottest track—‘Bahli Sohni’, the latest release from Sajid Nadiadwala’s upcoming action-romantic entertainer Baaghi 4. Featuring the electric pairing of Tiger Shroff and Harnaaz Sandhu, this high-energy number is poised to take over wedding sangeets, party playlists, and dance challenges across the country.

Following the tear-jerking ballad Guzaara, Bahli Sohni gets into high gear with contagious energy and vibrant visuals. Directed by the legendary Farah Khan, the song exudes charm and boasts a signature hookstep which is bound to go viral. With Harnaaz making her grand Bollywood debut alongside action hero Tiger Shroff, the two share undeniable chemistry and more glitz to the dance number.

The song is ably supported by a phenomenal musical crew—Nikhita Gandhi and Mani Moudgill provide their vocals, while the lyrics and music are written by the talent duo of Mani Moudgill and Badshah. T-Series presents the Baaghi 4 music, which is already being referred to as one of the most highly awaited music albums of the year.

Directed by A. Harsha and written by Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 4 guarantees an adrenaline-fueled combination of romance and brutal action. Popular for its defying-stunts and emotionally intense storylines, the Baaghi series is back with more drama, more action, and more firepower than before.

With Tiger Shroff returning to his rebel persona and Harnaaz Sandhu delivering a strong debut, audience members are in for a treat. Baaghi 4 will release in cinemas on 5th September, and going by Bahli Sohni, the audience is in for a wild ride.