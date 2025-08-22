KARTHI’S SCHEDULE FREES UP!” – Kaithi 2 Delay Might Lead to Karthi-Sundar C Project!

Actor Karthi, who is now gearing up to shoot Marshal directed by Tamizh, might once again postpone his highly awaited project Kaithi 2. While the expectations were to start production of the sequel to the 2019 hit in 2026, latest reports indicate that the schedule can be further pushed since Karthi is likely to give priority to another project.

As per a report by Valai Pechu, Kaithi 2 director Lokesh Kanagaraj will most probably be directing an elite film with both Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. Kaithi 2 might remain stalled indefinitely if the dual-hero project comes to fruition. This delay could free up Karthi’s schedule, allowing him to team up with director Sundar C for a new venture that may begin filming in December 2025. However, this remains speculative as no official confirmation has been provided by the filmmakers.

Initially, it was being anticipated that Kaithi 2 would begin after Lokesh had done his acting debut in Arun Matheswaran’s next project. However, the news regarding Lokesh’s possible collaboration with Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan changed things.

Kaithi 2 is a follow-up to Lokesh Kanagaraj’s 2019 critically acclaimed action thriller, which introduced the world to the character Dilli, played by Karthi—an ex-convict who finds himself caught up in an risky mission. The movie set up the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), which continued with Vikram (2022) and Leo (2023).

Meanwhile, Karthi has other releases lined up. His film Vaa Vaathiyaar, initially set for a Pongal release, is now expected to hit screens by the end of 2025. Additionally, Sardar 2, the sequel to the 2022 hit, is in post-production, though an official release date is yet to be announced.