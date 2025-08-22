The Reason Timothée Chalamet Didn’t Attend Kylie Jenner’s Birthday Party Will Change Everything You Thought!

Kylie Jenner recently celebrated her 28th birthday in style, surrounded by close friends and family. While fans were quick to notice the absence of her actor boyfriend Timothée Chalamet, it has now been revealed that he made thoughtful efforts to ensure she felt loved on her special day—even from afar.

A Thoughtful Gesture From Across the Globe

As reported by Us Weekly, the Dune star could not be present at Jenner’s birthday in person because he was preoccupied with filming Dune: Part Three in Budapest, Hungary. Still, he did not let the distance get in the way of his dedication to making her day unforgettable. A source who is close to the couple revealed, “Timothée went out of his way to make her feel special on her birthday.”

The insider went on to reveal that Chalamet showered her with gifts, shared a sincere FaceTime call, and even arranged sweet gestures via Kylie’s friends. “He made arrangements for sweet gestures with Kylie’s friends that made her feel really special,” the source continued, debunking recent reports of a breakup that started circulating because of his no-show at the party.

Kylie’s Picture-Perfect Birthday Bash

Jenner had posted on social media to give a sneak peek into her birthday weekend, expressing gratitude to her family and friends for the affection. “Best birthday ever,” she posted a photo carousel, followed by, “28 feels so good!!!!! To my sister @kendalljenner thank you from the bottom of my heart for planning everything so perfectly.” Even though Timothée wasn’t present in the photos, fans now know he was an unseen but influential part of the celebration.

Reunited in Budapest

Silencing breakup rumors, Kylie and Timothée have been spotted together in Budapest. The pair went to a local cafe, and the proprietors posted a friendly photo with them on social media. Jenner wore casual attire in a black tank top, while Chalamet appeared laid back in a white T-shirt and sunglasses, reassuring that everything is fine between the two.

A Relationship That Keeps Fans Talking

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet started dating in early 2023. They initially caught attention after walking the red carpet together at the 70th David di Donatello Awards in Rome. They’ve been to numerous high-profile events since then, such as the 2025 Oscars and Golden Globes.

Despite both positive and negative reactions from fans—and disapproval from large fan accounts such as Club Chalamet—the two are still going strong. Insiders around Jenner assure that her family fully supports the relationship, and recent birthday undertakings demonstrate Timothée’s commitment to keeping the love alive.