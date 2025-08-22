BIGG BOSS BUZZ! – Arjun Bijlani’s EMOTIONAL Post Triggers Speculation About Him Joining Bigg Boss 19

Arjun Bijlani left fans emotional and wondering last week after posting a cryptic video message that seemed to be more like a warm farewell than just an update. With a strong TV career and family man image, the actor started his message by stating, “Whenever something occurs in life, I always tell you about it. This time too, I thought I should.”

Arjun thanked people for their continued support and stressed that his son and wife are the most important people in his life. “They’ve been with me in all my highs and lows,” he said, before dropping a huge hint of a change. “As a result of certain reasons, I had to take another route. I never thought I’d do this, but sometimes life forces you to make hard decisions,” he said.

Though he refused to specify what the decision was, Arjun asked the media not to speculate and assured they would be given “clarity” shortly. But fans didn’t take long to join the dots.

Almost immediately, social media buzzed with guesses—topping the list was Bigg Boss 19. Actress Kishwer Merchantt cheekily commented “Bigg Boss?” on the post, adding fuel to the fire. One fan speculated, “I think he’s going to Bigg Boss, that’s why he’s emotional about staying away from his family.” Another pleaded, “Please don’t make this a publicity stunt—we’re already worried.”

The timing of Arjun’s emotional post—mere days ahead of Bigg Boss buzz season—heats up only further. While it’s still unclear if he’s off to Salman Khan’s reality show or declaring a big personal transition, fans are holding their breath on his Instagram, waiting for the promised explanation. One thing’s for sure: whatever Arjun has in mind, it’s huge.