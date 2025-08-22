Sonam Bajwa and Harshvardhan Rane’s Chemistry is Sizzling Hot in Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Teaser!

Harshvardhan Rane’s fans have reason to be excited this Diwali, as the teaser of his long-awaited movie Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has finally arrived. The teaser provides a sneak peek into the emotional upheaval, romance, and brokenness that will unfold in this high-octane drama, and it’s all that fans had been expecting after the success of Sanam Teri Kasam.

A Rollercoaster of Emotions

Harshvardhan, who has become enormously popular for his natural performances, expressed his thrill on social media with the caption: “Ab Dekhega Zamaana PYAAR, DARD aur NAFRAT, ab Dekhega Zamaana #EkDeewaneKiDEEWANIYAT! Teaser out now, Link in Bio.”. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat in theatres this #Diwali – 21st Oct.” The teaser begins with a dramatic scene between Harshvardhan and Sonam Bajwa, where the impression is given that the two protagonists are already apart but are not over the other. As the teaser continues, it sends viewers on their journey—madly in love and marriage planning, heartbreak that ensues, and the emotional rollercoaster of attempting to re-ignite their lost love.

The love and heartbreak emotions are heightened through the sensational visuals and intense chemistry between the lead pair, and the audience can get a taste of things to come when the full film is released in theaters.

Fans Respond to the Teaser

The teaser has already created a stir among fans with many praising it as a potential blockbuster. One fan commented, “Goosebumps all over! This is going to be MASSIVE! Need no words, just full of emotions. This is going to rule the box office! ???? Congratulations to you and to all your crew.” Another fan complimented the teaser, stating, “Sir, Deewaniyat ki saari hadh e padh kar di aapne sach me,” while the third one stated, “Let’s go guys and watch this in theatres!!!!! Make it a huge hit!!!!! Diwali will be not just a festival of lights, it will be the festival of burning hearts full of love.”

Audiences were especially touched by the raw emotion and palpable chemistry between Harshvardhan and Sonam, with one commenter posting, “Woww, what an absolutely moving teaser Even with just a glimpse, the raw emotion n amazing chemistry already tug at the heartstrings. If a few seconds can make us feel this much, I can only imagine the emotional storm the full movie will bring.”

Film’s Release and New Poster

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat was originally set to release on Gandhi Jayanti (October 2, 2025), but it will instead arrive in cinemas on October 21, 2025, just before Diwali. The filmmakers also released a new poster, featuring the lead couple in a dramatic moment, providing a glimpse into the drama and passion that the film promises.

The movie, initially promoted as Deewaniyat on Valentine’s Day 2025, was subsequently re-titled to Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. Shooting was officially completed in June, with Harshvardhan posting behind-the-scenes footage of the wrap-up bash.

With Diwali coming up, fans are waiting eagerly for the release of what promises to be a heart-wrenching and unforgettable journey of love, heartbreak, and emotional awakening.