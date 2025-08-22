Boman Irani Reveals the Shocking Truth About Shah Rukh Khan’s Personality – ‘SRK Ko Farq Nahi Padta…’

Shah Rukh Khan, also known as the King of Bollywood, has long been admired not only for his immense talent but also for his warm and generous nature. Over the years, countless co-stars have expressed their admiration for his magnanimity, with Boman Irani being one of the many to praise the superstar. In an open conversation with Humans of Bombay, Boman explained how he shares a strong relationship with SRK, discussing both his work and personal life experience with him.

A Superstar with a Heart of Gold

Boman Irani remembered Shah Rukh’s enthusiastic nature on the sets and said, “Shah Rukh likes being on a set. He likes being around people.”. He likes the communal aspect of making a film.” This, says Boman, is the hallmark of SRK. He explained, “His suite door will always be open. There will be all the snacks on one side. People walk in and walk out, pick up snacks. He plays games with them when he has the time. The set is always fun.”

The Real Reason Shah Rukh Khan Is Extremely Boring According To Boman Irani _Pic Courtesy Yt

Boman, who has had the luxury of sharing a director with SRK in several projects, mentioned how even during stressful or disarrayed situations on the set, Shah Rukh is able to maintain the light-heartedness. “Sometimes, when we are acting… and something goes wrong, we laugh at it. Instead of being desperate. That’s a wonderful talent to possess,” Boman said, adding in continuation, “We know we will reach there. He knows he will.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s Humility: A Star Who Makes No One Feel Like One

Even though one of the world’s most popular and successful stars, Shah Rukh Khan, never allows his stardom eclipse his humility. Boman Irani pointed out that SRK never makes his co-stars feel like an inferior being or as if they are working with a “star.” “He never lets you feel that he’s a star. That’s a rare thing.”. For me, it has always been a pleasure to work with him,” he said, revealing that the King Khan off-camera is as charismatic as he is on-camera.

Boman’s Light-hearted Grievance: Shah Rukh’s Diet

Boman did have one tiny grievance, though, about his beloved friend—Shah Rukh’s diet. As Boman jokingly said, “He is so dull. He eats tandoori chicken only and nothing else.”. He is not a restaurant-type guy. He will accompany us, but he will not eat.” Shah Rukh’s disinterest in food makes the food cold most of the time, as per Boman, since SRK is more inclined to talk than consume the food. “The food is over there, he is speaking, and it is becoming cold, and everyone is having a nice meal, but Shah Rukh doesn’t mind,” Boman said with a smile.

Shah Rukh’s Simple Diet

This is not the first time SRK has addressed his simplistic way of thinking about food. In a previous interview with RJ Devangana, Shah Rukh has admitted that he is not someone who indulges in rich or fancy food. “I naturally have very simple food. I have two meals a day: lunch and dinner. I eat nothing besides these two meals. Mujhe pakwan pasand nahi,” he had stated. His staple food consists of sprouts, chicken grilled, broccoli, and some dal—food items that have been part of his diet for years.

Despite the light-hearted food gripe, one can tell that Boman Irani has the utmost respect for Shah Rukh Khan, as a co-worker and friend.