RAM CHARAN’S HEARTFELT TRIBUTE!” – Actor Pens EMOTIONAL Birthday Wish For “Godfather” Chiranjeevi

Megastar Chiranjeevi celebrated his 70th birthday today, and son actor Ram Charan wished him on the special day with a heartfelt birthday post. Ram Charan, on social media, shared an emotional birthday video from their private family party, capturing a touching moment of father and son.

A Birthday Celebration Full of Love

In the video, Chiranjeevi feeds cake to Ram Charan, who touches his father’s feet in respect before hugging him. Accompanying the clip, Ram Charan wrote a moving note:

“Today is not your birthday, NANA, it’s the celebration of the great man you are. My hero, my mentor, my inspiration. All my achievements, all the values that I hold, I owe it all to you.”

He further stated, “At 70, you are aging younger at heart and inspiring than ever. I pray for your good health, happiness, and lots of lovely years to come. Thank you for being the most wonderful father one could ask for. Happy Birthday.”

Chiranjeevi’s Heartfelt Reply to Pawan Kalyan

Earlier in the day, Chiranjeevi used X (formerly Twitter) to express gratitude to his brother, Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, for his birthday greetings. Posting rare childhood photos, Chiranjeevi penned an emotional message:

“The pride you feel seeing me as your elder brother… I equally cherish your victories and your struggles. Lead your people like a king. My blessings will always be with you.”

Ram Charan’s Upcoming Film ‘Peddi’

On the professional front, Ram Charan is busy with his next, Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana and also starring Janhvi Kapoor. The movie recently shot for a high-octane night action scene, after shooting for an intricate train action scene on a huge set in Hyderabad. Peddi is set to be one of the most thrilling action dramas of the year.