DIGITAL DEMOCRACY PUSH!” – Raghav Chadha Wants FREE Advanced AI Tools For All Indians To Boost Productivity

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Lok Sabha member Raghav Chadha has urged the Indian government to freely provide access to sophisticated artificial intelligence (AI) tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, Grok, and Claude to all Indian citizens. In Rajya Sabha, Chadha pointed out that AI is not so much a technological change, but a revolutionizing tool that can democratize innovation, education, and economic prosperity in India.

AI for All: A Drive Towards Digital Inclusivity

Chadha contended that AI has enormous potential to empower many sectors of society. “AI can help farmers with intelligent agriculture, be 24/7 tutors for students, provide business tips to traders, guide young professionals in their careers, and even provide health assistance to elderly citizens,” he believed.

Citing global trends, Chadha pointed out that Singapore, the UAE, and China are already providing free access to AI platforms, whereas users in India are typically charged exorbitant subscription fees. “India should not fall behind in the AI revolution,” he averred.

Today, AI tools like ChatGPT Plus are priced at ₹1,999 a month in India. While OpenAI has just introduced a cheaper ChatGPT Go plan for ₹399/month, Chadha feels even this is unaffordable to most Indians.

A Vision for a $15 Trillion Economy

Chadha had pointed to the need for AI in expediting India’s journey to becoming a $15-trillion economy by 2030, bringing with it advantages such as rising productivity, saving time, and better learning opportunities. He appealed to the government to provide access to AI across age groups, income levels, and local languages, thereby ensuring genuine digital inclusivity.

“Let AI not remain a luxury for a few, but a utility for all,” he summed up.