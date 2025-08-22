THALAPATHY VIJAY TEARS UP!” – Fans’ OVERWHELMING LOVE Brings Actor to EMOTIONAL Breakdown At Event

Thalapathy Vijay was brought to tears at a public event in Madurai, where he drew thousands of fans to see him. A clip capturing the touching moment—when the actor smiled and shed tears at the throng of fans—wore its way into online hall of fame on social media in no time. This is as Vijay finishes working on his last movie, Jana Nayagan, before embarking on a full-time career in politics.

Vijay’s Final Bow Before Politics

H. Vinoth’s Jana Nayagan is scheduled to hit theaters on January 9, 2026, just before the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The movie allegedly has Vijay as a retired police officer who gets caught in a politically driven battle. Starring along with him is Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, and Mamitha Baiju, the film is one of the most eagerly awaited releases of 2026.

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Pooja Hegde referred to Vijay as “the sweetest co-star” and complimented his humility given his superstar status. “Working with Vijay sir is the most easy-going experience. He’s so cool and chill. He has different dreams now, and he needs to pursue them,” she added.

Bobby Deol on Vijay’s Stardom

Actor Bobby Deol, who is co-starring with Vijay for the first time, spoke to Faridoon Shahryar about the experience. He mentioned being informed that shots for most of the scenes would be taken in studios in order to stay away from hordes of people. “If Vijay sir goes outside, people mob the place. He’s that huge of a star,” said Bobby.

As Vijay is all set to kick-start his political career, gossip lingers over his future in elections. Co-actor Mamitha Baiju hinted at the possibility that the final decision could be based on the outcome of the coming election.

With an interesting cast and plot, Jana Nayagan is going to be a milestone film in Vijay’s illustrious career.