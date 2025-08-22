SWARA BHASKAR SLAMS TROLLS!” – Actress Updates X Bio with SAVAGE Dig After “Everyone Is Bisexual” Controversy

Actress Swara Bhaskar has once again found herself in the spotlight after her recent comment that “all humans are fundamentally bisexual” went viral. During an interview with Screen, Swara also admitted to having a crush on Dimple Yadav, the wife of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, adding that this revelation could potentially affect her husband’s political career in the state.

“Girl Crush Advocate” Responds with Sass

Known for her bold statements and unapologetic attitude, Swara didn’t stay silent amid the online backlash. Instead, she took to X (formerly Twitter) to respond in her signature witty style. On Friday, Swara updated her X bio to read:

“Girl crush advocate. Part-time actor, full-time Twitter pest. Chaos Queen. Shopping my way through the apocalypse. Free Palestine.”

With the phrase “girl crush advocate” front and center, it’s clear she’s taking a direct jab at critics. Along with the bio update, she posted a screenshot of the dictionary definition of “girl crush,” captioned:

“Honestly… what is the big deal?”

“Heterosexuality Has Been Imposed on Us”

In the same interview, Swara explained her view:

“If people were truly free to live as they wished, everyone would be bisexual. The idea of heterosexuality has been imposed for thousands of years because it ensured the continuation of the human race.”

Her remarks drew criticism online, with many users calling her “confused” and “illogical.” Yet, Swara remains unfazed.

On the Reality Show Front

Amid the controversy, Swara is also gaining attention for her appearance on the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga alongside husband Fahad Ahmad. Hosted by Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui, the show features several celebrity couples, offering a peek into their lives and relationships.