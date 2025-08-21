Bigg Boss 19: Swara Bhaskar’s Special Role Revealed at Salman Khan’s Show – Don’t Miss Out!

The much-awaited Bigg Boss 19 is set to kick off with a thunderous premiere, promising audiences a season of drama, surprises, and unending entertainment. As Salman Khan returns to host the show, the gala premiere will initiate the season of a lifetime. Expectations are building around the new season, with a new theme, special guest appearances, and a talented list of contestants.

Theme and Guests

Among the most eagerly awaited additions this season is the theme “Gharwaalon ki Satta,” or the power of the housemates. The theme will probably delve into the issues of control, influence, and leadership in the house, mirroring wider themes of democracy. To add an added layer of depth to the premiere, Veere Di Wedding star Swara Bhasker will allegedly make a guest appearance. Bhasker, who has earlier collaborated with Salman Khan in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, will host the discussion centred around the theme of democracy, highlighting the political overtones of the season.

Swara Bhasker, being a bold opinionated person, her presence on the premiere night will definitely be an interesting element. Apart from hosting a discussion forum for the contestants, Swara will contribute some wit and charm to the event stage as well, making it a night to remember.

Tentative Contestants: A Blend of Celebrity and New Faces

The contestants this season for Bigg Boss will probably be a combination of TV celebrities, influencers, and content creators. Some of the names shortlisted include TV showstars Ashnoor Kaur, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Gaurav Khanna, Zeeshan Quadri, and Payal Dhare. The popular content creators from the online world joining them are Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar, who enjoy a huge following online. The mixed bag of contestants guarantees to keep the audience hooked on their televisions, as watchers can anticipate anything from intense conflicts to surprise alliances.

Swara Bhaskar’S Special Role Revealed At Salman Khan’S Show – Don’T Miss Out! _Pic Courtesy Instagram

Swara Bhasker’s Reality Show Experience

Aside from her expected stint in Bigg Boss 19, Swara Bhasker has also been creating waves in the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga, which features her and her husband Fahad Ahmad. The series provides a peek behind the scenes of the lives of celebrity couples, presenting a closer glimpse of Bhasker’s personal life. She and Fahad’s on-screen chemistry was already a favorite among fans, and their appearance on the reality series has provided a new, down-to-earth angle to their public image.

When talking about her new reality show, Swara revealed that her first reaction to the proposal was a question regarding the number of days of shooting. She described, “When I received the offer, my first query was, how many days of shooting? And they told me one or two days of shooting in a week. I was like, tell me what is the concept.”

A New Era of Bigg Boss Awaits

Bigg Boss 19 will air on August 24 on JioHotstar and Colors TV, giving fans all the drama, entertainment, and thrill they have grown to anticipate from the legendary reality show. With its fresh theme, celebrity visitors, and a fascinating lineup of contestants, the season promises to be one to remember.