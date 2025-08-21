TV actress Hina Khan’s husband, Rocky Jaiswal, and she have been the subject of envy for a long time now, as their relationship is seen as one of strength, full of love, trust, and respect. Their relationship inspires many fans, with the couple tending to be relationship goals. Whereas Hina has been in the lime light of the TV world, Rocky keeps away from the limelight. Rocky recently spoke about fame, riding on his wife’s popularity, and his own career path in the entertainment industry.

Rocky’s Early Life in the Industry

Rocky, in an interview with Pinkvilla, was frank about becoming a supervising producer for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, a position that put him directly in touch with the professional life of Hina. Though the couple has been together for so long, Hina wasn’t exactly thrilled with his choice of playing in the team. Rocky shared that the first day he worked on the show was very tense. Hina had recently come back from holiday and was not pleased with his position because he replaced one Hina viewed as being a close friend—someone she called “her brother.” Hina’s disappointment was tangible, as she asked questions of the team about the whereabouts of her colleague and kept cold vibes with Rocky throughout those early days.

Rocky Jaiswal Breaks Silence On Hina Khan’S Reaction To Him Joining Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai – You Won’T Believe What He Said! _Pic Courtesy Instagram

This honest confession gives us an insight into what it was like when the couple’s work lives converged. But it also reveals the extent of Hina’s friendships and her need to guard those she loves.

Rocky Jaiswal on Fame and Creative Satisfaction

While being married to a famous actress like Hina, Rocky maintained that he has never craved fame or publicity. During the interview, he explained that he and Hina never wanted to become celebrity couple wannabes. “I know that Hina is a celebrity, and she’s the star,” he said, displaying that he knows his role and is happy with it. Rocky asserted that he does not wish to use his wife’s celebrity to create a name for himself. Rather, he is dedicated to making his own way, pursuing creative fulfillment and self-enlargement in his profession.

He said he prefers avoiding the glamour that tends to follow the entertainment business. “If I had to be somebody, I would be somebody on my own,” Rocky stated, saying his decisions are motivated by a thirst for new experiences, not fame.

Personal Life Beyond Fame: Rocky and Hina’s Journey

Apart from their professional career, Rocky and Hina’s personal life goes in full swing as well. Recently, the duo was seen together in the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga, in which they displayed their love and affection for one another. In June 2025, they elevated their relationship to the next level and married, solidifying their bond among their loved ones. As Hina savors her fame, Rocky stays humble, insisting that his motivations are personal development and not a quest for fame.

Through his declarations, Rocky’s life philosophy comes through loud and clear: He cherishes being himself, creative fulfillment, and a life fueled by passion instead of public acclaim.