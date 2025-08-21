Nicole Kidman’s Portugal Move Raises Eyebrows! Solo residency bid fuels divorce rumors with Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman has reportedly applied for Portuguese citizenship and purchased a luxury home in the country—without her husband of 19 years, Keith Urban—fueling intense speculation about potential trouble in their marriage.

Solo Residency Bid Raises Eyebrows

According to Radar Online, Kidman’s decision to apply for residency alone is seen as the “clearest sign yet” of a possible separation. A source close to the actress shared, “It’s like she’s set on building a whole other life in Europe,” while confirming that Urban will not be part of it.

Although the couple has managed a long-distance relationship over the years, this move appears to be a bold departure from their usual dynamic. The source added, “Going ahead to Portugal without Keith is a bold signal that things are not good between them.”

Luxury Home in Portugal Without Keith

Kidman recently filed her residency application with the Portuguese Agency for Integration, Migration and Asylum, which listed only her name. She’s reportedly buying property in the exclusive Costa Terra Golf and Ocean Club Resort. While Kidman insists the move is purely property-related, insiders claim Urban shows no interest in relocating to Europe, preferring life in Nashville or Sydney.

Tour Conflicts or Deeper Issues?

Urban’s ongoing U.S. tour was cited by People Magazine as the reason he couldn’t attend immigration meetings, but sources close to the couple suggest the situation is more complex. Friends have expressed shock over the development, with one insider stating, “They may still smile for the cameras, but behind closed doors, things seem far less straightforward.”

A Mother’s Motive?

Some speculate Kidman’s move could be to stay closer to her daughter Bella, who resides in London. After finding London “gloomy,” Portugal became her preferred European base.

Kidman and Urban, married since 2006, share two daughters and a vast real estate portfolio worth $282 million.