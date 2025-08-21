Gopi Bahu GETS MARRIED! Gia Manek weds Varunn Jain in a private ceremony

Dear TV actress Gia Manek, well known for her unforgettable character Gopi Bahu of the popular daily soap Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, has married actor Varunn Jain. The couple delighted everyone by sharing the good news by uploading gorgeous wedding photos to social media, leaving their fans excited.

A Beautiful Beginning: Wedding Celebration and Social Media Announcement

Gia and Varunn were beaming and completely in love as they marked their union with close friends and family members. Gia took to Instagram to post, saying, “With the blessings of Divine and Master’s and with all love showered, we’ve entered this eternity bond — hand in hand, heart to heart. We were two friends, today we’re husband & wife.”

She went on to express gratitude to all for their blessings and wishes: “So grateful for the love, blessings and wishes from all our loved ones who made this day so special. Cheers to a lifetime of laughter, adventure, memories, and togetherness as Mr. & Mrs Gia & Varunn #bhutashuddhiwedding #isha #gratitude.”

Career Highlights: From TV Stardom to New Beginnings

Gia Manek became very popular for her role as Gopi in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and won a special position in the hearts of viewers. Varunn Jain, on the contrary, left his mark through his central role in the popular series Diya Aur Baati Hum.

As the couple starts a new journey together, their fans are looking forward to more of the pair, both at home and professionally.